'We are the cutest tho' - Moonchild Sanelly sparks romance rumours with loved up snaps

As if being a part of Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King was enough to prove that gqom singer Moonchild Sanelly is winning at this life thing, fans are convinced that she's now off the market and happier than ever.

This after the Bashiri hitmaker was tagged in a series of loved up snaps recently.

In the four pictures, Moonchild and Phat Stoki, are seen looking cosy and affectionate with one another. The caption to the post read: “I don't usually play but my baby cute and I just thought y'all should know ...”

The gqom singer also co-signed the tweet saying, “We the cutest though. Game over guys!”