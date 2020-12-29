'We are the cutest tho' - Moonchild Sanelly sparks romance rumours with loved up snaps
As if being a part of Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King was enough to prove that gqom singer Moonchild Sanelly is winning at this life thing, fans are convinced that she's now off the market and happier than ever.
This after the Bashiri hitmaker was tagged in a series of loved up snaps recently.
In the four pictures, Moonchild and Phat Stoki, are seen looking cosy and affectionate with one another. The caption to the post read: “I don't usually play but my baby cute and I just thought y'all should know ...”
The gqom singer also co-signed the tweet saying, “We the cutest though. Game over guys!”
We the cutest tho😂😂😂😂😂😂— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) December 27, 2020
Game over guys https://t.co/9weHz6ydUE
The post took many by surprise, with some questioning whether she was really “officially off the market” and others congratulating the star.
You r taken officially?? pic.twitter.com/oHWuWUZtGd— XitsongaXaNamba (@MMathoismss) December 27, 2020
Show them how it’s done 😍😍 love to see this 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/cQSr9GIcbg— Sonke Sizo Popa ✨ (@I_am_Bucie) December 28, 2020
Earlier this year, the singer revealed she's an emotional person when in a relationship and is known to sometimes tear up.
“Saddest thing about me in relationships I cry in private a lot, in face value I’m hard AF! So no-one thinks anything makes me cry because they can and I don’t! Crying is a strength! Don’t ever undermine someone who can cry, unless it’s emotional blackmail! Respect tears!”