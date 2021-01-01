TshisaLIVE

5 faves who came out of lockdown with babies

01 January 2021 - 11:00
It's babies everywhere for Mzansi!
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

In addition to being unprecedented, 2020 has been a year of exciting twists and turns that have had us on the edge of our seats, including the birth of a new star child generation.

One of the unique side-effects of the lockdown has been "lockdown" babies popping up left, right and centre. This year was full of pregnancies, and it was no different for our faves.

Here are some of SA's finest who emerged from the lockdown with bundles of joy.

 

Minnie Dlamini-Jones

The actress and former Live Amp presenter announced in September that she was expecting her first child with hubby Quinton Jones.

In an Instagram post featuring the star looking regal (baby bump and all), she said her bundle of joy is the best birthday present she has ever received.

“Starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true, and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child.

"Our family has suffered such a painful loss. However, God has proven to us that with death comes new life, and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly,” wrote Minnie.

The star celebrated her pregnancy in style with three lavish baby showers.

Minnie and Quinton later revealed the gender of Baby Jones, announcing that they are expecting a boy.

 

Pearl Modiadie

Radio DJ and TV presenter Pearl  broke the news of her pregnancy with her mystery man.

The star had to deal with negativity once she went public with her pregnancy. Pearl clapped back at the trolls on Instagram who were trying to police her body after she posted photos of her baby bump.

“If you can't stand seeing a bare pregnant belly, you're welcome to get off my page, unfollow (or) block. Your negative comments are not welcome here!

"Also, stop feeling so entitled. I don't owe you anything. To everyone else, thanks for the love. I am happy to share this journey with you.”

Once Olivier came into the world, Pearl shifted into mommy gear and announced the birth of her baby boy on Instagram.

“To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal ... a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love. The purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly,” wrote Pearl.

Simz Ngema 

After the loss of late husband Dumisani Masilela a few years ago, artist Simz has had a year of hope and love. The star announced she was pregnant with boyfriend presenter Tino Chinyani.

In a heartfelt Instagram post featuring her pregnancy bod, the star shared the joyful news with her fans and loved ones saying, she feels as if she has a purpose again.

“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life. Tino Chinyani, I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart,” wrote Simz.

The couple kept the pregnancy a secret, and only announced in September the birth of their baby boy. In a video announcement, Tino and Simz shared the big news for their family with the world.

“On the  June 23 2020 we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani, and, this ladies and gentlemen, is his legacy,” Simz said.

Jo-Ann Strauss

Model and public speaker Jo-Ann  announced to the world earlier this year that her family has grown and was expecting baby No 4.

On Mother's Day, the star took to Instagram with the news that she is expecting her fourth child. With experience as a mother, Jo-Ann had words of encouragement for other mommas.

Being a mother is something I will never take for granted. And being blessed with our fourth baby later this year is beyond our wildest dreams.

"Motherhood is a complex blessing which we celebrate in all its forms. Good luck in these trying times and know that you are stronger than any virus or any trial and tribulation,” Jo-Ann said.

She announced the birth of her baby girl in October, saying that she is spending quality time with her daughter.

 

Zenande Mfenyana

Actress and model Zenande was another star who took to Instagram on Mother's Day with her bundle of joy announcement.

In a photoset of the star underwater in a yellow dress baring it all, she told fans she will be a mother by next Mother's Day.

Though it hasn't been confirmed when her baby girl was born, the mom shared her first story of her daughter on the TL. Tongues were wagging when the star revealed her baby girl had been born.

“I didn’t know I was ambidextrous until I had my daughter. I also didn’t know I can do so many things with one hand, and don’t get me started on being fully functional on such little sleep. Amazing. Being a mother is magical,” wrote Zenande.

