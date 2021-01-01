5 faves who came out of lockdown with babies

In addition to being unprecedented, 2020 has been a year of exciting twists and turns that have had us on the edge of our seats, including the birth of a new star child generation.

One of the unique side-effects of the lockdown has been "lockdown" babies popping up left, right and centre. This year was full of pregnancies, and it was no different for our faves.

Here are some of SA's finest who emerged from the lockdown with bundles of joy.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones