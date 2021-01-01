5 faves who came out of lockdown with babies
In addition to being unprecedented, 2020 has been a year of exciting twists and turns that have had us on the edge of our seats, including the birth of a new star child generation.
One of the unique side-effects of the lockdown has been "lockdown" babies popping up left, right and centre. This year was full of pregnancies, and it was no different for our faves.
Here are some of SA's finest who emerged from the lockdown with bundles of joy.
Minnie Dlamini-Jones
View this post on Instagram
Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss however, God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly 🙏🏾 Happy Birthday my love we're having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol😂 #BecomingMamaJones 💎 #TheJoneses ❤️
The actress and former Live Amp presenter announced in September that she was expecting her first child with hubby Quinton Jones.
In an Instagram post featuring the star looking regal (baby bump and all), she said her bundle of joy is the best birthday present she has ever received.
“Starting a family with you, Mr Jones, is a dream come true, and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child.
"Our family has suffered such a painful loss. However, God has proven to us that with death comes new life, and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly,” wrote Minnie.
The star celebrated her pregnancy in style with three lavish baby showers.
Minnie and Quinton later revealed the gender of Baby Jones, announcing that they are expecting a boy.
Pearl Modiadie
Radio DJ and TV presenter Pearl broke the news of her pregnancy with her mystery man.
The star had to deal with negativity once she went public with her pregnancy. Pearl clapped back at the trolls on Instagram who were trying to police her body after she posted photos of her baby bump.
“If you can't stand seeing a bare pregnant belly, you're welcome to get off my page, unfollow (or) block. Your negative comments are not welcome here!
"Also, stop feeling so entitled. I don't owe you anything. To everyone else, thanks for the love. I am happy to share this journey with you.”
Once Olivier came into the world, Pearl shifted into mommy gear and announced the birth of her baby boy on Instagram.
“To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal ... a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love. The purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly,” wrote Pearl.
Simz Ngema
View this post on Instagram
On the 23rd of June 2020 we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani and this ladies and gentlemen is his legacy. @tiyani_afrika clothing brand. Watch till the end😊😍❤️ Directed by @Tino_Chinyani Videography : @tvbmediaco Videographer : @nhlanhla1802 Photography: @optimass_art Drone : @sheldonparker_ Bags : @shopluxity Cars: @Dadasmoterlandza Location: @Yolo_spaces_ Assistant: @MaadModz BTS : @Trizzle37 Private chef: @Foodgeniustats Hair: @jabumayisela MUA: @makeupbyzodwa and @makeup_by_judiekama
After the loss of late husband Dumisani Masilela a few years ago, artist Simz has had a year of hope and love. The star announced she was pregnant with boyfriend presenter Tino Chinyani.
In a heartfelt Instagram post featuring her pregnancy bod, the star shared the joyful news with her fans and loved ones saying, she feels as if she has a purpose again.
“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life. Tino Chinyani, I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart,” wrote Simz.
The couple kept the pregnancy a secret, and only announced in September the birth of their baby boy. In a video announcement, Tino and Simz shared the big news for their family with the world.
“On the June 23 2020 we gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani, and, this ladies and gentlemen, is his legacy,” Simz said.
Jo-Ann Strauss
View this post on Instagram
Our little one arrived safe and sound on her daddy's birthday. As far as gifting goes, I think she takes the cake 🎂 😉 Thank you for keeping us in your prayers and for your kind wishes. We are still in our little love bubble and slowly re-entering reality, but for now, this blissful bubble is just what we needed to get to know each other. #sheishere #babynumber4 #welcomehome #mommyandme #babygirl #mothercity #momlife @modernmommyblog #CapeTown #safelanding #healthybaby #daddysgirlforever
Model and public speaker Jo-Ann announced to the world earlier this year that her family has grown and was expecting baby No 4.
On Mother's Day, the star took to Instagram with the news that she is expecting her fourth child. With experience as a mother, Jo-Ann had words of encouragement for other mommas.
“Being a mother is something I will never take for granted. And being blessed with our fourth baby later this year is beyond our wildest dreams.
"Motherhood is a complex blessing which we celebrate in all its forms. Good luck in these trying times and know that you are stronger than any virus or any trial and tribulation,” Jo-Ann said.
She announced the birth of her baby girl in October, saying that she is spending quality time with her daughter.
Zenande Mfenyana
Actress and model Zenande was another star who took to Instagram on Mother's Day with her bundle of joy announcement.
In a photoset of the star underwater in a yellow dress baring it all, she told fans she will be a mother by next Mother's Day.
Though it hasn't been confirmed when her baby girl was born, the mom shared her first story of her daughter on the TL. Tongues were wagging when the star revealed her baby girl had been born.
“I didn’t know I was ambidextrous until I had my daughter. I also didn’t know I can do so many things with one hand, and don’t get me started on being fully functional on such little sleep. Amazing. Being a mother is magical,” wrote Zenande.