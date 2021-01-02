5 fashion fails that just couldn't be forgiven!
We have to admit, not everyone has a good sense of fashion.
As much as art and self-expression are subjective and everyone is entitled to an opinion, we can all agree that some outfits have us screaming “ew” in unison.
Maybe we don't get fashion, or maybe we just don't get these celebrities' clothing choices!
From DJ Maphorisa's rainbow moment to Sizwe Dhlomo's “rich landowner couture” here are celeb fashion moments that hit the mark with Mzansi!
DJ Maphorisa
Nana Thula hitmaker DJ Maphorisa made one of the biggest fashion blunders, according to the internet.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, the amapiano musician posted a photo of himself donning a blue, yellow, red and green fit.
The star features in his infamous look in Simba's “Sounds of Flavours” advert.
The multicoloured outfit, with more layers than an onion, sparked outrage. The fashion police were ready to sentence him to life, with the internet labelling the star “the rakgadi of the fashion show”.
Fans also compared the star's outfit to a children's jumping castle, colourful popcorn, cleaning products ... need we say more?
Sorry Phori, colour blocking just isn't for you!
Sizwe Dhlomo
Finally got the buns @BunsoutL pic.twitter.com/2pJ9RlODZx— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 29, 2020
TL rabble-rouser and pot-stirrer Sizwe Dhlomo almost caused Twitter shutdown with his “landowner” eleganza.
The notorious pic emerged when DJ Black Coffee posted a photo of himself back in SA with Sizwe Dhlomo and Maps Mapoyane.
Picture outside Maps' famous burger joint Buns Out, fans were living for Maps and Black Coffee's casual wear. However, the internet wasn't too keen on Sizwe's farmer couture.
Though he is known for flexing about being a farmer and owning land, the internet was in stitches once they checked out the star's feet in sandals.
Twitter clowned on the star for his faux pas but Sizwe laughed off the situation.
Maybe a closed-toe shoe next time? Then no-one will be coming for your little piggies!
Pearl Modiadie
New mommy and TV presenter Pearl Modiadie had a wardrobe malfunction of note. Even though her two-piece gown was star quality, the star proved that not everything that glitters is gold.
In a video posted to Instagram, Pearl said that she was attempting to do a “flying ballerina pose”, where you jump in the air and leap like a ballet dancer.
Ready for her graceful Swan Lake moment, Pearl glided in the air and um ... the top half of her outfit decided to fly as well.
Pearl managed to keep things PG by censoring what we weren't supposed to see. Fans were LOL-ing at the moment, with the comments sections filled with crying and laughing emojis.
She was also praised for not taking the fashion bungle too seriously.
Fabulous outfit! just two words: body tape.
Rachel Kolisi
Though she and hubby Springbok were voted as SA's most stylish couple, ironically Rachel Kolisi landed up on a few of the worst dressed lists this year.
At the SA Style Awards, Rachel was seen in a short denim dress that had critics conflicted. The outfit with mismatched accessories had the star labelled as pulling a fashion no-no which was not “age-inappropriate”.
However, the internet said the star was actually looking pretty fly after Siya posted a snap of her outfit to his social media.
Even if the outfit had Mzansi divided, Rachel seemed to be living for the look regardless.
Everyone has an opinion, so you do you girl!
Lasizwe
Guys... you caption this one... #dstvmvca pic.twitter.com/KGETtyzcub— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 14, 2020
An outfit that caused conversation due to its sheer controversial nature was YouTuber and comedian Lasizwe's “preggo bump” number.
Attending the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice awards, Lasizwe was seen in a black gown with lace and diamanté embellishments.
Not being his first time in a killer gown, fans praised the star for breaking the mould, until they spotted his stomach.
Obviously wearing a pregnancy suit, the star posed for the camera caressing his “love bump” and received some major league backlash for the outfit.
It was mostly the shock at the star pitching up at the event, a whole 12 months pregnant.
We all love a good statement outfit ... continue to shock the nation and push limits Lasizwe!