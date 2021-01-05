Cassper on amapiano hate: 'We gonna hear Drake do it soon & y’all gonna love it'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has dragged South Africans for not appreciating him when he first hopped onto the amapiano wave, predicting that Canadian rapper Drake will soon join the genre.

The rapper took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on Mzansi not supporting local artists when they evolve.

He said that he did not understand why people did not back him when he ventured into Amapiano, but rather ridiculed him for not being a “real hip-hop rapper”.

He added that he wouldn't be surprised at people's overwhelming reaction when rapper Drake drops an amapiano song.