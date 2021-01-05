TshisaLIVE

Cassper on amapiano hate: 'We gonna hear Drake do it soon & y’all gonna love it'

05 January 2021 - 10:40 By Masego Seemela
Cassper wonders why South Africans were hating on him when he first started joining the Amapiano wave.
Cassper wonders why South Africans were hating on him when he first started joining the Amapiano wave.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/ Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has dragged South Africans for not appreciating him when he first hopped onto the amapiano wave, predicting that Canadian rapper Drake will soon join the genre.

The rapper took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on Mzansi not supporting local artists when they evolve.

He said that he did not understand why people did not back him when he ventured into Amapiano, but rather ridiculed him for not being a “real hip-hop rapper”.

He added that he wouldn't be surprised at people's overwhelming reaction when rapper Drake drops an amapiano song.

In November last year, Cassper suggested he remains a legend despite being snubbed for not being “hip-hop” enough for the industry.

He said that because the industry puts artists into a “hip-hop box”, they are killing their integrity.

Kana last year I wasn't on that (SA's hottest MCs) list because I rapped on amapiano and kwaito beats. Hahaha! They said I would be mad and rant to create talkabilty. Then shhhhh ... y'all killing your own credibility and the culture is also going to the pits. What will remain is the real! Legend!” Cassper wrote.

MORE

From ultrasound album covers to holding his boy: 7 times Cass gushed over his son

"Now that I have a son, everything has meaning."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Cassper responds to suggestions his gigs may have helped spread Covid-19

'My tweet literally says WE need to start thinking about how we moving. Kante what do you guys read?'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Celebs we lost in 2020

Mary Twala, Bob Mabena and Allen Booi are some of the industry giants we lost this year.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Here’s how these celebs kept their fans interested through lockdown

It was quite hard for our faves to adjust to the lockdown regulations.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Somizi: Was your festive so bad you're interested in what's happening between ... TshisaLIVE
  2. From Jub Jub to being labelled a 'killer': 5 hectic moments from Kelly K’s ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Rasta’s painting of Khanyi Mbau leaves her in stitches TshisaLIVE
  4. Powerful friendships that reminded us of the power of sisterhood TshisaLIVE
  5. Fired actors, the BTS drama & more! Here's a 2020 timeline for The Fergusons TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X