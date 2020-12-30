From ultrasound album covers to holding his boy: 7 times Cass gushed over his son

While 2020 has shown many of us flames, it has brought a silver lining for rapper Cassper Nyovest: a baby boy.

Cassper and his bae Thobeka Majozi welcomed their first child in September, nearly shutting down the TL with messages of congratulations.

The Tito Mboweni star has been a proud dad ever since he first broke the news to fans on social media and has kept his followers in the loop on his journey of fatherhood.

THE ALBUM COVER

It all started in June when Cassper posted a picture of his latest album, using the occasion to announce that he was going to be a pops.

"“I'm going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb,” he wrote, next to a picture of the album cover art.

He said he was looking forward to dropping the album but was “more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy.”