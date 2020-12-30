TshisaLIVE

From ultrasound album covers to holding his boy: 7 times Cass gushed over his son

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
30 December 2020 - 07:00
Rapper Cassper Nyovest loves being a dad.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

While 2020 has shown many of us flames, it has brought a silver lining for rapper Cassper Nyovest: a baby boy.

Cassper and his bae Thobeka Majozi welcomed their first child in September, nearly shutting down the TL with messages of congratulations.

The Tito Mboweni star has been a proud dad ever since he first broke the news to fans on social media and has kept his followers in the loop on his journey of fatherhood.

THE ALBUM COVER

It all started in June when Cassper posted a picture of his latest album, using the occasion to announce that he was going to be a pops.

"“I'm going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb,” he wrote, next to a picture of the album cover art.

He said he was looking forward to dropping the album but was “more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy.”

EATING FOR TWO

As the big day approached, Cassper hinted at having sympathy symptoms with his missus and told fans that he had abandoned the whole six-pack life and embraced the “dad bod”.

“I’m outchea eating like a pig and my excuse is that I’m a father now and no-one is going to tell me anything! 6 pack ya eng? For eng? For what?” said Cassper.

NOTHING CAN PREPARE YOU FOR THE MOMENT YOU SEE YOUR SON

When the big day arrived Cassper was in awe. Reflecting on social media he said that nothing could prepare him for the moment he saw his son.

“I WILL TEACH MY SON TO LOVE GOD, BE FEARLESS AND JUST GO FOR YOUR DREAMS”

In an interview with Somizi on the star's Dinner at Somizi's TV talk show, the rapper touched on some of the lessons he wanted to teach his son.

“Overall I think the most important thing I will teach my son is to love God; and secondly to be fearless and just go for your dreams. Just to add your stroke to the painting of the world,” he said.

The star reflected on his own relationship with his father and said he hoped to be half the man his father is.

“I'm so happy it's a boy. If I could do half what my daddy [did] with me, then I'd be a great man. When I think about my relationship with my father, I would love to have that with my son.” 

HE WON'T SLEEP WITHOUT A SONG

A month later he took to Twitter to give an update on daddyhood, revealing that his son doesn't sleep until he or the missus start singing for him.

“As soon as you start singing, he closes his eyes. It's the cutest and the most tiring thing,” he wrote in a tweet.

“NOW THAT I HAVE A SON, EVERYTHING HAS MEANING”

Speaking to Slikour in November, Cass said he did not feel like his life had a proper purpose until he had a son.

“Now that I have a son, everything has meaning ... I want to live long enough to teach him all the things I've learnt and I don't want him to live without a dad because of my poor health decisions,” he said.  

“MY PRIDE AND JOY” HAS GOT THE DRIP!

Cassper also flexed a little, posting a picture of himself pushing his son in a pram reportedly worth around R32,000.

Anything for his little “pride and joy”. He had earlier in the year also posted snaps of Nike sneakers for his little one, saying his 'Lil man is already dripping, like his Daddy”.

