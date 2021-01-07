SA celebs react to the storming of Capitol Hill

SA's famous faces added their voices to the chaos that erupted after President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Ardent followers of the 45th president of the US besieged the building to protest and try to stop Congress from certifying president-elect Joe Biden's triumph in the 2020 elections.

The violent siege led to four deaths and 52 arrests. According to Washington DC metropolitan police chief Robert J Contee, 47 of the 52 the arrests were in relation to violations of mayor Muriel Bowser's 6pm curfew and 26 of those involving people arrested on US Capitol grounds.

With videos of everything that transpired in this historical event making the rounds on social media, Mzansi's own public figures took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation across the ocean.

Many of our celebs were literally shook, with stars such as actress and socialite Khanyi Mbau letting her fans know to switch on the TV. And in her immortal words: “It's lit on CNN”.

However, some of our nation's finest weighed in with their thoughts and feelings. Actresses Terry Pheto and Rami Chuene criticised how the rioters were being handled by the cops, saying that #BlackLivesMatter protesters were not given the same treatment.

“White privilege is clear watching how #Trump protesters are (not) handled by police as opposed to how they handled #BlackLivesMatter protests,” tweeted Rami.

Check out their comments here: