Condolences pour in for Lerato Sengadi after the death of her mom

While she's dealing with a major heartbreak, Lerato's industry friends took to her mentions with messages of support.

Media personality Somizi's husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, shared his sincere apologies that Lerato was going through such loss.

Former OPW presenter Kayise Nqqula shared her shook at Lerato's mother's passing using the word, "What?" with broken heart emojis.

MsCosmo shared her sincere condolences while Zoleka Mandela expressed that her heart reaches out to Lerato's heart during this time.

Hip hop rapper Rouge wrote on her mentions, "Yoh, I'm so sorry babe... I'm sorry. Praying for you through this..."

This is not the first time Lerato has experienced great loss. In 2018, she lost the love of her life, hip hop rapper HHP also known as Jabulani Tsambo.

As she was fighting to be recognised as his wife, according to customary law, Lerato told Eusebius McKaiser in May last year on 702 that she's glad to be a catalyst for black widows because of the conversations her situation has sparked.

“These are conversations that are important and if I am a catalyst to those conversations happening then so be it. Black widows have been treated in the most vile, inhuman and degrading way once their partner passes for decades.

"I don't think there's one black woman who doesn't know of another black woman who has gone through this. This conversation is important because at some point we have to say enough is enough,” she said.