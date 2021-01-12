TshisaLIVE

Cassper on why he will be taking the vaccine: 'I am going to do what I am told to do'

12 January 2021 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest says he'll agree to get a vaccination shot.
Cassper Nyovest says he'll agree to get a vaccination shot.
Image: Cassper Nyovest/ Instagram

For the sake of his livelihood and things getting back to normal, rapper Cassper Nyovest has disclosed that he'd be open to receiving a vaccination shot.

The rapper's views come after President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Monday night where he revealed that 20 million doses of vaccines were coming to SA.

Though the president didn't share actual details of any progress, or specific acquisition plans, or when he may have more details, Ramaphosa explained that a “Covid-19 vaccine strategy is well under way”. 

In his speech, Ramaphosa stressed the importance of vaccines saying, “We’ve always said that an effective vaccine will in the end be a game-changer against our fight to Covid-19.

“Vaccines offer to the people of the world a means to control the coronavirus pandemic.”

But when, exactly, SA would have that power, Ramaphosa could not say.

Even though there is no specific date as to when the vaccines will reach SA shores, Cassper told a fan on Twitter how, much like every citizen in SA, he had no choice but to agree to get the shot.

Do I have a choice my friend? In the bigger picture, I'm just a civilian like you.”

Cassper also explained to the fan that he was going to do what he is told to do because he wanted things to get back to normal so he can go back to work and feed his family.

“I also want to travel and apparently vaccines will be mandatory.”

In December, Cassper took to Twitter to urge South Africans to take the second wave of the virus seriously and said he was grateful to have survived the virus when he was diagnosed with it earlier this year.

READ MORE

Cassper Nyovest on delays building his private studio

Cassper Nyovest's studio is bringing him more stress than he expected!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper responds to AKA’s claim of signing the boxing match contract

"What did I say? Tweet deleted, tail tucked back into the ndono. All talk! No action!"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mzansi inspired after Trevor Noah splurges on R420m Bel-Air mansion

As if that isn't brag-worthy enough, Trevor's new "neighbours" include the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé and Elon Musk!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper reveals why he is all-too ready to fight AKA!

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker explains the score he wants to settle!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu died 'in her sleep', manager confirms TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter split after Somizi says there are 'no excuses' for not being successful TshisaLIVE
  3. Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper responds to AKA’s claim of signing the boxing match contract TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi inspired after Trevor Noah splurges on R420m Bel-Air mansion TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X