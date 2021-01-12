Cassper on why he will be taking the vaccine: 'I am going to do what I am told to do'

For the sake of his livelihood and things getting back to normal, rapper Cassper Nyovest has disclosed that he'd be open to receiving a vaccination shot.

The rapper's views come after President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Monday night where he revealed that 20 million doses of vaccines were coming to SA.

Though the president didn't share actual details of any progress, or specific acquisition plans, or when he may have more details, Ramaphosa explained that a “Covid-19 vaccine strategy is well under way”.

In his speech, Ramaphosa stressed the importance of vaccines saying, “We’ve always said that an effective vaccine will in the end be a game-changer against our fight to Covid-19.

“Vaccines offer to the people of the world a means to control the coronavirus pandemic.”

But when, exactly, SA would have that power, Ramaphosa could not say.

Even though there is no specific date as to when the vaccines will reach SA shores, Cassper told a fan on Twitter how, much like every citizen in SA, he had no choice but to agree to get the shot.

“Do I have a choice my friend? In the bigger picture, I'm just a civilian like you.”

Cassper also explained to the fan that he was going to do what he is told to do because he wanted things to get back to normal so he can go back to work and feed his family.

“I also want to travel and apparently vaccines will be mandatory.”