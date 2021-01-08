Cassper reveals why he is all-too ready to fight AKA!

AMN star Cassper Nyovest has declared that he's ready for AKA to feel his wrath after years of beef building to their highly-anticipated boxing match.

In this week's episode of “AKA vs Cassper Nyovest: The Pregame”, Cassper has called out AKA for apparently not signing the contract for the fight.

Last year, AKA explained in a tweet that he would have to pay 500k if he couldn't find an investor.

And it seems like matters might have been settled and AKA was reportedly ready to whip out his pen and finally sign the contract. However, Cassper wasn't buying that AKA was ready to fight him.

The Nokuthula hitmaker said he'll believe it when he sees it.