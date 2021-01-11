Cassper responds to AKA’s claim of signing the boxing match contract

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest is pretty certain that his nemesis AKA doesn't want to meet him in the boxing ring.

The rapper shared these sentiments during a conversation with a tweep where he revealed that the boxing match contract AKA was supposed to have signed by now was going to “go back into the drawer it's been chilling nicely in for months now”.

Cassper's comments come after a fan of the Supa Mega shared a snap of the rapper “about to sign” on the dotted line of the contract.

While he knew the truth, Mufasa laughed off the claims that AKA was about to sign the contract, saying, “That guy doesn't want to fight. I'll believe it when the signed contract is handed in. For now, ima gonna go play Fifa with Carpo and speak gugugaga with my beautiful son.”