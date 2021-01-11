TshisaLIVE

Cassper responds to AKA’s claim of signing the boxing match contract

“What did I say? Tweet deleted, tail tucked back into the ndono. All talk! No action!”

11 January 2021 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper responds to AKA’s now deleted tease-tweet of him signing the contract.
Cassper responds to AKA’s now deleted tease-tweet of him signing the contract.
Image: Refiloe Phoolo/ Instagram

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest is pretty certain that his nemesis AKA doesn't want to meet him in the boxing ring.

The rapper shared these sentiments during a conversation with a tweep where he revealed that the boxing match contract AKA was supposed to have signed by now was going to “go back into the drawer it's been chilling nicely in for months now”. 

Cassper's comments come after a fan of the Supa Mega shared a snap of the rapper “about to sign” on the dotted line of the contract.

While he knew the truth, Mufasa laughed off the claims that AKA was about to sign the contract, saying, “That guy doesn't want to fight. I'll believe it when the signed contract is handed in. For now, ima gonna go play Fifa with Carpo and speak gugugaga with my beautiful son.”

Shortly after claiming that AKA doesn't want to fight him, Cassper realised that the tweep deleted the tweet about AKA “signing the contract”. 

What did I say? Tweet deleted, tail tucked back into the ndono. All talk! No action!”

Then Cassper claimed his nemesis was all about, “starting fights at clubs” and damaging his brand that he worked hard to build.

“So we can both suffer at the bottom. I'm not into that. Let's get in the ring, no bodyguards to save you,” Cassper directed his comments to AKA. 

When asked by another tweep what it would help fighting each other, Cassper explained that it wasn't about solving anything, but him wanting AKA to feel his “wrath”, especially after he swore at his parents years ago.

“I won't do it in the streets cause it'll damage my brand. I need to see him in the ring. I will never get over him swearing my queen,” he said of the reason behind opting for the boxing match.

As he believes AKA is trying to “run away” and not face him in the ring, Cassper made it known that all he wants to do is fight.

READ MORE

Cassper Nyovest on delays building his private studio

Cassper Nyovest's studio is bringing him more stress than he expected!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Cassper reveals why he is all-too ready to fight AKA!

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker explains the score he wants to settle!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Mzansi inspired after Trevor Noah splurges on R420m Bel-Air mansion

As if that isn't brag-worthy enough, Trevor's new "neighbours" include the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé and Elon Musk!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'The Lion of Judah has arrived!' - Fans excited at Percy Tau's recall to the English Premier League

Brighton head coach Graham Potter hinted that Tau may feature in the side's FA Cup match against Newport County this weekend.
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Kamo Mphela hits back at 'shape-shifting face' comments TshisaLIVE
  2. Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Jessica Nkosi says we aren't being kind to each other in these difficult times TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Black Coffee spends quality time with his family TshisaLIVE
  5. Kelly Khumalo: 'It takes real courage to hear the worst about you & still walk ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X