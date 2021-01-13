Pearl Thusi believes the world is like a horror movie right now, but worse!
Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to lament the difficulties people have been facing the world over, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Though the star often has a TL full of inspiration and positivity, this week the Queen Sono star got real with her fans about what's going on in the world right now.
With the pandemic still raging and its increasing death toll and last week’s storming of the US Capitol Pearl admitted it felt like we are in a nightmare where is no option to wake up.
“The planet right now is like a horror movie. Scared of some invisible thing that could kill you if you go outside. Like a demon that enters you and no-one can help you.
“But it’s scary and actually real, so it’s more like a nightmare you can’t wake up from,” tweeted Pearl.
The planet right now is like a horror movie... just scared of some invisible thing that could kill you if you go outside. Like a demon... that enters you & no one can help you.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 7, 2021
But it’s scary & actually real- so it’s more like a nightmare that you can’t wake up from 😭😭😭
Her fans resonated with their queen, sharing their own frightful descriptions of the chaos that is 2021.
Here are some responses from tweeps:
Kind of like the movie Birdbox, except we aren’t blindfolded but we have to wear a mask to protect us from contracting or spreading this demon.— okay? okay. (@Lollosangqu_) January 7, 2021
It is such a huge and devastating disruption to say the least..— Africa-Is-Heaven (@bontlemissbb) January 7, 2021
The world is really a scary place right now 🥺 https://t.co/sTyo6rWql7— Ayanda Vani (@AyandaVani) January 7, 2021
😩 honestly I wake up & keep wondering if I’m in a continuous simulation https://t.co/Jpv3LAREFx— Victoria (@Lwitumezi) January 8, 2021
We're gonna have to live in those dreams we been having all these years, because reality is giving us the nightmare... Kuzothiwani 😷🙏🏼🕯️— CNN 🕵️ (@La_Chelsea1) January 7, 2021
Its like a movie. Soon we won't be using WhatsApp but signal. The world is changing very fast. Who thought that Elon musk could be the richest person on earth.— KKonect (@tsakanimsengi) January 7, 2021
This isn't the first time the star has been honest with her social media followers about the trials and tribulations of life at the moment.
Last week, Pearl shared advice on how she's helping herself during the pandemic: By staying home and using home remedies to remain healthy.
“Covid has me shook. Ordering things online. Haven’t left my house in ages. I wear a mask and the face shield. Only leave for emergencies. Stay safe guys.
“Since they announced this new Covid strain, I realised it’s time to get serious. Cancelled gigs and stayed home. If you go back home to sickly or elderly people, steam when you get back. I added camphor, eucalyptus and tea tree oil. Also added crushed ginger and garlic,” she wrote.