TV presenter Kayise Ngqula emotional on son's first day at school

While parenting can be seen as a daunting task, especially if you lose your significant other and are left to do it all on your own, TV presenter Kayise Ngqula believes her late husband Farai Sibanda continues to watch over her and their son.

Farai died in a car crash in June 2019 while their son Zuko was a few months away from his first birthday.

The TV personality shared these sentiments in an emotional post on Instagram as she prepared her son for his first day of school.

“And just like that ... my baby boy is off to school tomorrow. Today was open day/meet and greet day and what a thrill and joy it was to see him transition into the next phase of his life so smoothly.

“I do not have the words to explicitly articulate my gratitude to God, our angel (Daddy would have been so so proud to see this day here on earth but I know he has a better view)."

Though she knows she's not alone, Kayise added that her family, particularly her mother who she believes is “God-sent”, was by her side during her parenthood journey.

“The best grandmother any child could ask for ... thank you for walking this journey with us. When my husband passed, I didn’t know how I would make it past a day raising this child who was just eight months old at the time.

“We are a product of your prayers too, my supporters thank you for all the times you called out our names loudly in prayer. These are the results! Ngiyabonga Jehovah, Smakade.”

As the reality checked in that her son is growing up, the budding actress expressed her excitement at taking him to school.