TshisaLIVE

TV presenter Kayise Ngqula emotional on son's first day at school

“I do not have the words to explicitly articulate my gratitude to God, our angel (Daddy would have been so so proud to see this day here on earth but I know he has a better view).”

13 January 2021 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
TV presenter Kayise Ngqula is left emotional as her son Zuko goes to school.
TV presenter Kayise Ngqula is left emotional as her son Zuko goes to school.
Image: Mzansi Magic

While parenting can be seen as a daunting task, especially if you lose your significant other and are left to do it all on your own, TV presenter Kayise Ngqula believes her late husband Farai Sibanda continues to watch over her and their son.

Farai died in a car crash in June 2019 while their son Zuko was a few months away from his first birthday.

The TV personality shared these sentiments in an emotional post on Instagram as she prepared her son for his first day of school.

“And just like that ... my baby boy is off to school tomorrow. Today was open day/meet and greet day and what a thrill and joy it was to see him transition into the next phase of his life so smoothly.

“I do not have the words to explicitly articulate my gratitude to God, our angel (Daddy would have been so so proud to see this day here on earth but I know he has a better view)." 

Though she knows she's not alone, Kayise added that her family, particularly her mother who she believes is “God-sent”, was by her side during her parenthood journey.

“The best grandmother any child could ask for ... thank you for walking this journey with us. When my husband passed, I didn’t know how I would make it past a day raising this child who was just eight months old at the time.

“We are a product of your prayers too, my supporters thank you for all the times you called out our names loudly in prayer. These are the results! Ngiyabonga Jehovah, Smakade.”

As the reality checked in that her son is growing up, the budding actress expressed her excitement at taking him to school.

She then lifted the lid on how the first day of school went.

READ MORE

Kayise Ngqula opens up about staying emotionally strong

Kayise Ngqula is finding herself in a dark place again after the deaths of loved ones.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Condolences pour in for Lerato Sengadi after the death of her mom

Lerato Sengadi is left heartbroken by the death of her mother.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Kayise Ngqula: 'I know what it is like to pull yourself out of a dark place'

Kayise Ngqula vows to maintain being optimistic this year, no matter what.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kayise Ngqula on her husband's passing: 'I'm grateful for the support that I received from my family'

My mother, you could see she was taking a strain having to care of me and my little 8 month old baby.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Twitter split after Somizi says there are 'no excuses' for not being successful TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Lindiwe Ndlovu died 'in her sleep', manager confirms TshisaLIVE
  3. Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper responds to AKA’s claim of signing the boxing match contract TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi inspired after Trevor Noah splurges on R420m Bel-Air mansion TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X