Refilwe Modiselle deals with the hate by going through her DMs
Actress and model Refilwe Modiselle says she found strength during the tough times in her inboxes/DMs.
The advocate for equality and acceptance has often had to deal with hate from the internet. From trolls not understanding albinism to sexism, the White Gold star knows what's up when it comes to the haters.
However, Refilwe has also experienced the beauty and power of the internet.
Taking to Twitter, she shared that she goes back into her DMs/comments to remind herself of the support she has from fans all over Mzansi.
“Sometimes when I need to remind myself why I still have the strength to do what I do even when it's rough, I go back to the DMs and beautiful comments I get on IG and my FB fan page. I have the most rocking bunch of supporters who genuinely show me love. And I'm grateful,” she wrote.
Sometimes when I need to remind myself of why I still have the strength to do what I do even when it's rough, I go back to the DMs & beautiful comments I get on IG & my FB fan page. I have the most rocking bunch of supporters that genuinely show me love.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) January 9, 2021
And I'm grateful. 🙏🏻💛🕯️
In the past, the star has opened up about often having to find ways to deal with the hate thrown her way.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE on her award-winning role as Masa in the film White Gold, Refilwe spoke about how society needs to stop the hate and sidelining of people with albinism.
“The mindset of people has to be changed because (now) we are taught that for you (to qualify) as a black child, you have to have really dark brown skin or a certain shade of brown, but to be acknowledged by your society and seen for who you are, as a black person living with albinism is important. We should not be sidelined because at the end of the day, I am still proud of my heritage and who I am as an African,” she wrote.