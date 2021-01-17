Refilwe Modiselle deals with the hate by going through her DMs

Actress and model Refilwe Modiselle says she found strength during the tough times in her inboxes/DMs.

The advocate for equality and acceptance has often had to deal with hate from the internet. From trolls not understanding albinism to sexism, the White Gold star knows what's up when it comes to the haters.

However, Refilwe has also experienced the beauty and power of the internet.

Taking to Twitter, she shared that she goes back into her DMs/comments to remind herself of the support she has from fans all over Mzansi.

“Sometimes when I need to remind myself why I still have the strength to do what I do even when it's rough, I go back to the DMs and beautiful comments I get on IG and my FB fan page. I have the most rocking bunch of supporters who genuinely show me love. And I'm grateful,” she wrote.