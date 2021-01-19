TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba hits back at hate for her 'I don't cook' life choice & lifestyle

19 January 2021 - 08:00
Linda Mtoba says being 'domesticated' shouldn't be a badge of honour.
Image: Linda Mtoba's Instagram

Actress Linda Mtoba has called out women who shame her for choosing a less traditional path as a wife and mom.

Taking to Twitter, the former Isibaya actress went on a mini-rant about how other women judge her for not being “domesticated”. The star reminded her fans that women should be respected for whatever paths they choose in life.

“We all have different lifestyle choices. I prefer to cook when I feel like it. It’s not a chore I need to do every day. I don’t have to prove my worth through domestication. Even if I hated it and didn’t want to do it’s my choice to make,” wrote Linda.

Linda said domestication, or being a traditional homemaker, shouldn't be regarded as the be-all and end-all of a “perfect” marriage.

“Woman must stop this notion of domestication as a badge of honour, especially in marriage. Let other women be. Our love languages are not the same. Our marriages are not the same, some of our husbands like to see us relaxing & pampered being soft,” she said.

Tweeps resonated with Linda's sentiments, with many describing the pressures of being women themselves.

Here are some of the responses:

The star hasn't been shy to share her opinions on the expectations on women and marriage in the past.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Linda spoke about being a wife after getting married to hubby Steven Meyer.

She shared the lessons she has learnt through her whirlwind romance.

“Being married has taught me so much about myself, just like my acting has. Every day it feels like I am part of a brilliant love story. My marriage and my career are my core focus and in both I aim to grow more, learn more and love more,” she said.

