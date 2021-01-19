Linda Mtoba hits back at hate for her 'I don't cook' life choice & lifestyle

Actress Linda Mtoba has called out women who shame her for choosing a less traditional path as a wife and mom.

Taking to Twitter, the former Isibaya actress went on a mini-rant about how other women judge her for not being “domesticated”. The star reminded her fans that women should be respected for whatever paths they choose in life.

“We all have different lifestyle choices. I prefer to cook when I feel like it. It’s not a chore I need to do every day. I don’t have to prove my worth through domestication. Even if I hated it and didn’t want to do it’s my choice to make,” wrote Linda.