WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila reveals pregnancy in cute vid!

Just a few months after tying the knot, Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has announced that she and hubby are expecting a baby.

Pebetsi got married late last year in a beautiful traditional ceremony and just months later, her marriage has been blessed with an additional member to the family. The actress, revealed her baby bump with a cute Instagram video on Monday.

The smile on her face said enough about the joy she must be feeling, but just in case it wasn't obvious, Pebetsi wrote a brief caption, expressing her excitement over the bundle of joy she's carrying.

“Been waiting for this for a long time. Number two. #blessed! was not sure if I was still capable. But then God said yes,” Pebetsi said.

Watch the cute preggie reveal below: