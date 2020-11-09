SNAPS | Inside 'Skeem Saam' Pebetsi Matlaila's big day and all her feels!

After revealing last week that she's officially off the market, Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has kept her promise to her fans and shared snaps from her big day as well as some of the feels she felt when she said “I do” in an intimate traditional ceremony.

The actress' wedding caught fans off guard thanks to the skepticism she had shown towards the institution of marriage just a few days before her big day. Taking to her Instagram, Pebetsi had said she was doubtful about saying "yes" to her man because of how the married people she observed didn't look so happy.

Thanks to a few fans who put her faith back into marriage, the actress realised marriage is what she and her hubby make it, and she said "yes" to the dress.

“I just want to take this moment to thank everyone who came from near and far to make this day special for me and my new family. Despite the last minute invite (three days before the event to be precise) the real Gs pulled through. So blessed to have family /relatives like the ones I have,” she said.

Last week, Pebetsi said she still plans to have an “official” big day celebration, and told those who were in their feels about their invites getting “lost in the mail” to be patient.