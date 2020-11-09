SNAPS | Inside 'Skeem Saam' Pebetsi Matlaila's big day and all her feels!
'I always say I am one of God's favourites'
After revealing last week that she's officially off the market, Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has kept her promise to her fans and shared snaps from her big day as well as some of the feels she felt when she said “I do” in an intimate traditional ceremony.
The actress' wedding caught fans off guard thanks to the skepticism she had shown towards the institution of marriage just a few days before her big day. Taking to her Instagram, Pebetsi had said she was doubtful about saying "yes" to her man because of how the married people she observed didn't look so happy.
Thanks to a few fans who put her faith back into marriage, the actress realised marriage is what she and her hubby make it, and she said "yes" to the dress.
“I just want to take this moment to thank everyone who came from near and far to make this day special for me and my new family. Despite the last minute invite (three days before the event to be precise) the real Gs pulled through. So blessed to have family /relatives like the ones I have,” she said.
Last week, Pebetsi said she still plans to have an “official” big day celebration, and told those who were in their feels about their invites getting “lost in the mail” to be patient.
On her Instagram, Pebetsi shared snaps and details about her big day.
The actress explained that while she planned a small, intimate event, she quickly realised from all the preps both her and her hubby's family were making that it would most probably blow up.
“After realising that my (then boyfriend now husband) had been in talks le bo the uncles about the cows and a little bird from home told me that preps have been on since Wednesday, I realised how big the event would turn out. A special thanks to my squad, the ones that dropped, rearranged and changed their plans to be there on the day, even though it was short notice
“I always say I am one of God's favourites — sorry if that offended you — but the favour upon my life always leaves me surprised. When my God shows up, she shows off,” she said.
Just see how beautiful she and her hubby looked!
