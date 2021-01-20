TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee's new album has scored 100 million streams, and it hasn't even officially dropped yet

20 January 2021 - 13:00
Black Coffee is still a winner.
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee

Internationally-acclaimed music producer and DJ Black Coffee is beaming with excitement after his latest album, Subconsciously, garnered more than 100m streams before its full release.

Black Coffee shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday. However, there was no mention whether the numbers are from across all digital music platforms.

The album is set to be fully released on February 5.

“More than 100 million streams worldwide already. Subconsciously out on February 5 2021,” said the DJ.

Nine of the 12 tracks have been released on Apple iTunes.

The album features national and international artists including Maxine Ashley, Sun El Musician, Sabrina Claudio, Usher, Cassie, Pharrell Williams and Msaki.

The last track on the album, Never Gonna Forget, featuring American DJ Diplo and musician Elderbrook, is already a hit among fans.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel recently shared a video of themselves dancing to the song.

Black Coffee gave the video a thumbs up.

On social media, many have embraced the album before the official release date.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

