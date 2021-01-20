Black Coffee's new album has scored 100 million streams, and it hasn't even officially dropped yet

Internationally-acclaimed music producer and DJ Black Coffee is beaming with excitement after his latest album, Subconsciously, garnered more than 100m streams before its full release.

Black Coffee shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday. However, there was no mention whether the numbers are from across all digital music platforms.

The album is set to be fully released on February 5.

“More than 100 million streams worldwide already. Subconsciously out on February 5 2021,” said the DJ.