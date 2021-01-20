Hlengiwe Mhlaba slams death rumours: 'I am very much alive'

Gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba is very much alive and well, and wants social media users to stop with the death rumours.

With the amount of celebrity deaths being announced since the beginning of the year, it's hard to sometimes dissect what's real and what's not. This is why the award-winning gospel singer decided to put an end to the rumours of her passing which was recently circulated on social media.

She took to Instagram expressing her confusion over the rumours and where they stem from. Hlengiwe warned social media users to be sensitive with circulating such news as families and relatives go through the most when they see such on the socials.

“I really do not know who came out with the message that I have passed on. Let's please be sensitive for the families, relatives and close friends because they are the ones who go through the most. Let us be prayerful for the families before going on social media.”



She reassured her fans that she was “very much alive” and believed she will not die but “will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living”.

Hlengiwe thanked her fans who showed concern about her purported death saying, “Thank you for all the love that you shown in my alleged death. I love you.”