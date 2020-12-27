Covid-19 pandemic: it was a time for heroes across the land

A year that to all intents and purposes began only on March 27 when SA went into hard lockdown brought lashings of misery and hardship, most keenly felt by those who had the fewest resources to withstand the disruptions of Covid-19.

It also showed SA to be brimming with civic-minded heroes who were ready and able to step up to help their fellow citizens. Evidence of resilience, compassion, ingenuity and sense of common purpose was everywhere.

The previously much-abused concept of ubuntu took its rightful place as the animating spirit of the nation.Health-care workers have answered their calling with the courage that legend is made of, the kind that accepts risk to their own lives in service to the common good.

Many have died after contracting the virus, among them nurses Merle Jacobs, of Port Elizabeth's Livingstone Hospital, and Ntombizakithi Ngidi, of Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town.

We owe a debt of gratitude to those who died and those who continue to face that risk.