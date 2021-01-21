Cassper Nyovest says he knows fans are bored of talk about the AKA boxing match

Musician and rap giant Cassper Nyovest has admitted that the back and forth surrounding his ring fight with AKA has become boring.

It seems like the regular scheduling of the Cassper-AKA pregame show has been put on pause. Cass is simply done talking about it!

Taking to Twitter, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker told his followers that he is aware that they are tired of hearing about the SA hip-hop showdown with the date still TBD.

“Enough about the fight, I know it's boring now,” he tweeted.

He wants fans to draw their attention to his new releases and projects this year. Cassper even teased that a project of his will be released sooner than fans know it!

The star says 2021 is helping him towards becoming the first billionaire in the SA hip-hop industry.

“I got a dope project I'm working on. A first of its kind. Might be ready 1st quarter of the year. Another step in the direction of becoming South Africa's first Hip Hop Billionaire. We thinking outside the box. Super excited!," he wrote.