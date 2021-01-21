Kayise Ngqula on her debut on 'Isono'
'I enjoyed finally getting the opportunity to play a motherly figure and hope you’ll enjoy seeing me in that light too'
TV presenter and actress Kayise Ngqula is ecstatic about making her debut on BET Africa's new daily drama series Isono.
While the film and TV industry are still trying to find their feet shooting scenes under the “new normal” of Covid-19, the former OPW presenter took to Instagram and expressed great joy at being given the opportunity during such difficult times.
She shared a video clip of herself in action and also took the opportunity to introduce her character – who is set to play a more motherly figure – to her followers and fans.
“Meet Nelisiwe on Isono. [I was] in between meetings and getting home late just in time to put my son to sleep. I missed Nelisiwe’s (the character I play) debut on Isono tonight. Well I hope you didn’t.”
Kayise urged her followers to journey with her as she believes many will relate to the motherly role that Nelisiwe plays.
"I enjoyed finally getting the opportunity to play a motherly figure and hope you’ll enjoy seeing me in that light too. Journey along with her, I have a feeling many of you may relate to her story.”
In May, the TV presenter made a return to screens as part of the star-studded cast on season 2 of Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Housekeepers.
Kayise joined some of Mzansi's famous faces such as Lindani Nkosi, Liopelo Maphathe, SK Khoza, Xolile Tshabalala, Lorcia Cooper, Dumisani Mbebe and Thando Thabethe.
The story sees the life of rich families come tumbling down after their housekeepers discover their deepest, darkest secrets.
Speaking on the season that premiered in June, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Nomsa Philiso, at the time said: “With its emotional twists and turns, this new season of Housekeepers shows just how incredibly entertaining local storytelling can be. Further, the diverse talent mix offers our viewers pristine acting that is amazing to watch.”