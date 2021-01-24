Nay Maps loses his grandmother a week after losing his grandfather

The family of The Queen actor Nkosinathi “Nay Maps” Maphalala is mourning the loss of the actor's grandmother, a mere week after the death of his grandfather, and he is heartbroken.

A devastated Nay Maps took to his social media to express his sadness at having lost not one but two people he cared for in two weeks. Nay Maps laid his broken heart bare for all to see on Instagram earlier this week when he announced that his beloved grandmother had died.

“I don't know what's happening ... But grandma, it's only been a week since granddad left. Now I see you decided to join him ... You left same time and same day as he did last week,” Nay Maps wrote.

Nay Maps' grandfather died last Wednesday, leaving the actor and his family heartbroken.

“It saddens me to even type this as I only just recently lost my father and now you too have left us to be with him too,' Maps' wrote at the time.

The actor expressed his gratitude for the time spent together with his now departed grandparents and he remembered fondly the advice his grandmother had shared with him.

“Thank you for always saying and reminding me to 'Keep On Keeping On.' Your famous words to me. I thank God for your life and teaching me how to love ... As painful as it is, one has been blessed to have had you noMkhulu as I know not everyone has had that opportunity.”

Nay Maps encouraged people on his socials to love the people they hold dear in their lives every chance they get.

Read his full IG caption below: