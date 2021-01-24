TshisaLIVE

Nay Maps loses his grandmother a week after losing his grandfather

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 January 2021 - 14:00
Nkosinathi "Nay Maps" Maphalala's family has suffered two great loses in just two weeks.
Nkosinathi "Nay Maps" Maphalala's family has suffered two great loses in just two weeks.
Image: Supplied

The family of The Queen actor Nkosinathi “Nay Maps” Maphalala is mourning the loss of the actor's grandmother, a mere week after the death of his grandfather, and he is heartbroken.

A devastated Nay Maps took to his social media to express his sadness at having lost not one but two people he cared for in two weeks. Nay Maps laid his broken heart bare for all to see on Instagram earlier this week when he announced that his beloved grandmother had died.

“I don't know what's happening ... But grandma, it's only been a week since granddad left. Now I see you decided to join him ... You left same time and same day as he did last week,” Nay Maps wrote.

Nay Maps' grandfather died last Wednesday, leaving the actor and his family heartbroken.

“It saddens me to even type this as I only just recently lost my father and now you too have left us to be with him too,' Maps' wrote at the time.

The actor expressed his gratitude for the time spent together with his now departed grandparents and he remembered fondly the advice his grandmother had shared with him.

“Thank you for always saying and reminding me to 'Keep On Keeping On.' Your famous words to me. I thank God for your life and teaching me how to love ... As painful as it is, one has been blessed to have had you noMkhulu as I know not everyone has had that opportunity.”

Nay Maps encouraged people on his socials to love the people they hold dear in their lives every chance they get.

Read his full IG caption below:

Read the heartfelt letter he wrote to his grandfather, last week:

READ MORE

'Life is what you chose to make of it,' says Nay Maps on 'pk' pressure

Nay Maps says "life is what you make it" not what others think it should be, even when you are a preacher's kid.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

'People go find muti to make sure that others don't succeed' - Nay Maps

Nay Maps is a true believer of own lane, own pace and doesn't understand why comparison reigns supreme in the industry.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Anga Makubalo responds to claims celebs endorse products they don’t even use

The actor and musician defended his latest deal with Huawei.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. AKA is proud of daughter Kairo on her first day of 'big' school TshisaLIVE
  2. Junior de Rocka & bae's third anniversary raises questions about his past TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Levels! Master KG chills out with Vin Diesel and his family TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi's celebs weigh in on 'Somizi vs Journo' saga TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Siya Kolisi serenades Rachel for her birthday TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X