Tweeps celebrate Dineo Langa's new role in 'The Estate'

Congratulatory messages are flooding in for actress Dineo Langa who is set to star in the new SABC3 soapie, The Estate, which will air in April.

Since leaving Mzansi Magic's The Queen last year, many viewers took to social media to express how heartbroken they were that they will no longer get to watch Dineo in action.

However, in a recent congratulatory tweet written by her mother, seasoned radio broadcaster Kgomotso Moeketsi, fans will soon see that change.

While many didn't see it coming, Dineo's mother revealed that not only was her daughter mum about starring in the new soapie, she also was tight-lipped about her character.

“I’m tired of asking about this character on our morning runs. I will see for myself who she is," she wrote.