Tweeps celebrate Dineo Langa's new role in 'The Estate'
Congratulatory messages are flooding in for actress Dineo Langa who is set to star in the new SABC3 soapie, The Estate, which will air in April.
Since leaving Mzansi Magic's The Queen last year, many viewers took to social media to express how heartbroken they were that they will no longer get to watch Dineo in action.
However, in a recent congratulatory tweet written by her mother, seasoned radio broadcaster Kgomotso Moeketsi, fans will soon see that change.
While many didn't see it coming, Dineo's mother revealed that not only was her daughter mum about starring in the new soapie, she also was tight-lipped about her character.
“I’m tired of asking about this character on our morning runs. I will see for myself who she is," she wrote.
Congratulations to my daughter @therealdineo on her latest role and latest show. I can’t wait to see her on @SABC3 in April. I’m tired of asking about this character in our morning runs. I will see for myself who she is. Please watch! https://t.co/G6IbshUXOJ— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) January 26, 2021
With the cat now out of the bag, Dineo replied to her mother. She thanked her for keeping their “little secret for so long” and then declared her love for her.
It's been our little secret for so long 🤣😂🤣😂 Let's go get 'em! Thank you Mommy, I love you 😍 😘 💗 https://t.co/IRYayBCQaR— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) January 26, 2021
According to Sowetan, the SABC has found a replacement for Isidingo a year after canning the long-running soapie. They revealed that a new telenovela titled The Estate will take over from the daily drama.
Acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo confirmed on Monday that the show will premiere in April.
It will deal with social issues including the land issue, corruption, issues of identity and truth vs lies.
Since the news broke, Dineo's industry mates including actress Rami Chuene, TV presenter Lalla Hirayama and actor Loyiso MacDonald have flooded her mentions with congratulatory messages.
Bathong! Did you hear that my @therealdineo is on a new show? #theEstate will be on @SABC3 in April. We’ve been waiting🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🍾🍾🍾🎊🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/9xnl9ngzhB— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 26, 2021
Aich! @therealdineo Can’t wait to see you do your thing sis! https://t.co/IP6KGaWqQd— Loyiso MacDonald (@loyisomacdonald) January 26, 2021
Ahhh babe! I’m so excited ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/0jRkW7Hjey— Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) January 26, 2021