Candice Modiselle slams make-up artists who can't work with brown skin
Actress and media personality Candice Modiselle has hit out at make-up artists who don't understand skin tones.
It started after a tweep shared heartbreaking stories from black actresses in the US.
Hollywood often overlooks the need for hairstylists who understand ethnic hair, leading to actresses styling their own hair on set.
This is literally horrible because GREAT black hairstylists exist within the industry but yt people will go out of their way to close doors on people who could be making their projects 10x better https://t.co/KzVuJ6OZQ1— IG: @jpwphoto (@cameramanjake) January 27, 2021
This prompted a conversation about how black hairstylists are passed up for opportunities even when the industry has a need for them.
TV host Candice weighed in, saying this was the same for make-up artists.
The star slammed make-up gurus who were considered global leaders in the beauty world but lacked knowledge working with people of colour.
Candice said despite the talent out there, it's still the same people getting the jobs.
“The pool of talent knows no bounds, but guess who is bagging the major gigs, yet they have no idea what to do when a person of colour is sitting in their chair. Blush, a smoky eye and red lip is not a one-size-fits-all look, Susan,” wrote Candice.
Same with makeup artists, globally. The pool of talent knows no bounds, but guess who’s bagging the major gigs, yet they have no idea what to do when a person of colour is sitting in their chair. Blush, a smokey eye and red lip is not a one-size-fits-all look Susan. https://t.co/0g3Js4X6w8— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) January 27, 2021