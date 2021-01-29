TshisaLIVE

Candice Modiselle slams make-up artists who can't work with brown skin

29 January 2021 - 12:00
Candice Modiselle says talented black make-up artists are often slept on.
Candice Modiselle says talented black make-up artists are often slept on.
Image: Instagram/Candice Modiselle

Actress and media personality Candice Modiselle has hit out at make-up artists who don't understand skin tones.

It started after a tweep shared heartbreaking stories from black actresses in the US.

Hollywood often overlooks the need for hairstylists who understand ethnic hair, leading to actresses styling their own hair on set.

This prompted a conversation about how black hairstylists are passed up for opportunities even when the industry has a need for them.

TV host Candice weighed in, saying this was the same for make-up artists.

The star slammed make-up gurus who were considered global leaders in the beauty world but lacked knowledge working with people of colour. 

Candice said despite the talent out there, it's still the same people getting the jobs.

“The pool of talent knows no bounds, but guess who is bagging the major gigs, yet they have no idea what to do when a person of colour is sitting in their chair. Blush, a smoky eye and red lip is not a one-size-fits-all look, Susan,” wrote Candice.

Candice Modiselle on how a woman scammed a young designer using her name

' He custom made merch for her to give to me and she vanished with everything'
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

LOL! Candice Modiselle says if you see her at the jol this festive season, don't ask questions!

What happens in December, stays in December.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Refilwe, Candice and Priddy Ugly pen heartfelt letters to Bontle Modiselle for her 30th birthday

"Welcome to the other side, the unapologetic side of life. Brace yourself for the dirty 30s," Refilwe wished sister Bontle
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Dineo Langa schools Busiswa for 'reading to respond and not understand' TshisaLIVE
  2. Celebs weigh in on the MacG 'transphobic slurs' saga, as he loses sponsor TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize hits back at her style being mocked, says critics have a 'lack of ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest says he can't afford a R4m watch TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans not stressed after Mam’Sonto shot Ntokozo! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X