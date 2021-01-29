Candice Modiselle slams make-up artists who can't work with brown skin

This prompted a conversation about how black hairstylists are passed up for opportunities even when the industry has a need for them.

TV host Candice weighed in, saying this was the same for make-up artists.

The star slammed make-up gurus who were considered global leaders in the beauty world but lacked knowledge working with people of colour.

Candice said despite the talent out there, it's still the same people getting the jobs.

“The pool of talent knows no bounds, but guess who is bagging the major gigs, yet they have no idea what to do when a person of colour is sitting in their chair. Blush, a smoky eye and red lip is not a one-size-fits-all look, Susan,” wrote Candice.