MaMkhize takes taxi ride for fun, says 'it felt good to be back with the people'

In another episode of “things rich people do that the rest of us may never understand”, reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize decided to leave her garage filled with a fleet of cars to take a taxi this week.

MaMkhize decided she wanted to remind herself how it feels to be within “the people”, and later took to her Instagram to share the delightful experience with her followers.

Shauwn posted a picture of herself hailing the taxi, while a photographer conveniently captures the moment, with a huge smile on her face.

“Today I decided to take a ride in a taxi. Guys, it felt so good back with the people.”

The flamboyant star looked casual-chic in a T-shirt from Beyoncé's Ivy park collection, a Chanel hat, a Redbat denim skirt and sneakers.

Check out the snaps below: