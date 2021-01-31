TshisaLIVE

MaMkhize takes taxi ride for fun, says 'it felt good to be back with the people'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
31 January 2021 - 16:00
Shauwn Mkhize recently took a taxi ride for fun.
Shauwn Mkhize recently took a taxi ride for fun.
Image: Instagram/Shauwn Mkhize

In another episode of “things rich people do that the rest of us may never understand”, reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize decided to leave her garage filled with a fleet of cars to take a taxi this week.

MaMkhize decided she wanted to remind herself how it feels to be within “the people”, and later took to her Instagram to share the delightful experience with her followers.

Shauwn posted a picture of herself hailing the taxi, while a photographer conveniently captures the moment, with a huge smile on her face.

“Today I decided to take a ride in a taxi. Guys, it felt so good back with the people.”

The flamboyant star looked  casual-chic in a T-shirt from Beyoncé's Ivy park collection, a Chanel hat, a Redbat denim skirt and sneakers.

Check out the snaps below:

Shauwn told her fans that it was both nostalgic and thrilling for her to collect money for the driver.

Collecting money for the driver (was a) priceless moment, I love it! I was tempted to take a few for myself as a tip for doing a great job! What a great moment to wrap a hectic week,” she said.

Shauwn made sure to tell her followers she complied with Covid-19 regulations for public transportation by wearing a mask when she jumped in.

She ended her cheerful post by sharing food for thought with her fans: Enjoy the little things for one day you may look back and realise they were the big things.”

