Lebo Motsoeli: ‘I can’t believe this guy dribbled me into marrying him’

This is not Lebo’s first marriage. In 2012, she married to sports commentator Sizwe Mabena but they divorced a year later.

In an interview with Drum magazine, Lebo said many factors contributed to the end.

“I can’t really pinpoint one, but among them was not putting family first. There was also a breakdown in communication. It was eventually a case of either sink or swim, so I chose life.”

Lebo told the publication it was hard to tell her parents that it was over between the couple.