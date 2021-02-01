IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t decide if DMF's Vusi went there for love or jokes

The reality show Date My Family has been around long enough for viewers to know not all bachelors have pure intentions for being on the show, and that was the case on Sunday as tweeps struggled to figure out Vusi's real motives.

The show, which is in its eighth season, helps pair bachelors and bachelorettes who are looking for partners in love with potential matches.

Over the seasons viewers have figured out some bachelors and bachelorettes have ulterior motives for calling on the show for help. Their motives range from going onto the show to enjoy the food to people trying to get advertising for their hustles.

This week's bachelor, 30-year-old Vusi Mongwe, seemed to be pushing his stand-up comedy career on the show. Viewers who got Vusi's sense of humour enjoyed his punchlines and comic style and found themselves “dead with laughter”. Some tweeps even asked Vusi to think about comedy as a career, especially he gave dubious answers when asked what he does for living.

Others found his humour “dry” and didn't believe he should quit his day job, if he has one. Some family members of his potential dates took offence at his jokes.

It was his comedy and car brand jumpsuits that left tweeps in stitches.

Here are some of the reactions: