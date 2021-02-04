R60k for an Xibelani skirt? Rich Mnisi's designs 'worth every cent'
Queen B, Bonang Matheba, once declared that Rich Mnisi's pieces “cost R2 million” each, and judging from his latest collection, she was not too far off.
The designer recently revealed his latest collection, Hiya Kaya '21, a colourful celebration of the vaTsonga culture.
Among the pieces on offer is a Xibelani skirt which is priced at R59,999. The skirt is described as being “crafted from 5km of 100% Merino wool knotted onto nickel plated d-rings attached to a leather waist belt”.
Mnisi's collection, which includes a unisex hoodie made from stretch scuba and tulle balloon sleeves, and his now classic branded sweater, set tongues wagging when it dropped.
But guys Bonang already told us.....jst be glad its not 2million #richmnisi #Richmnisi pic.twitter.com/mjjucjTDpK— TheReal_Kea (@Kea62575950) February 2, 2021
That's some Private School Xibhelani right there. #RichMnisi— Qondile Nkosi (@ReloKingston) February 2, 2021
No guys iTarget market ya RichMnisi is definitely millionaires😩👀💔#richmnisi pic.twitter.com/gb88RBCyiW— ASHLEY MKHARI (@Badass_Bouy) February 2, 2021
Mnisi's designed have been sported by some of the country's biggest stars, including Siya Kolisi and Maps Maponyane. Even Beyoncé has been spotted in Rich Mnisi.
Following the furore around the collection's pricing, one of Mnisi's biggest fans, Black Coffee, was quick to come out in support of the designer, saying that his pieces were “worth every cent”.
Worth every cent.#richmnisi pic.twitter.com/DEIUdOEprK— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) February 2, 2021
The overriding response to Mnisi's latest collection has, however, been largely positive, with many congratulating the designer for raising the bar on African luxury.
#richmnisi Xibelani is big thing.. Thanks bra Rich for raising the bar! our grannys come a long way with this fashion... pic.twitter.com/rPQ08fTpwt— Ntshuxeko Tonic Mabunda (@RealTONSTAR) February 2, 2021
I am #richmnisi’s target market💅🏾 That xibelani skirt would really look good on me.— Zelda Kubayi (@zelldinoh) February 3, 2021
Matsonga/machangana. We must commend Rich Mnisi for understanding his value and also placing value on a garment that is very iconic in Africa before another Western designer did the same. We need to know our value as Africans.#richmnisi— Dj QLA (@qla_dj) February 3, 2021
Here is to seeing what else Mnisi has in store!
• This article was originally published in the SMag section of the SowetanLIVE website. Visit sowetanlive.co.za/s-mag for more great lifestyle reads.