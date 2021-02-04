R60k for an Xibelani skirt? Rich Mnisi's designs 'worth every cent'

Queen B, Bonang Matheba, once declared that Rich Mnisi's pieces “cost R2 million” each, and judging from his latest collection, she was not too far off.

The designer recently revealed his latest collection, Hiya Kaya '21, a colourful celebration of the vaTsonga culture.

Among the pieces on offer is a Xibelani skirt which is priced at R59,999. The skirt is described as being “crafted from 5km of 100% Merino wool knotted onto nickel plated d-rings attached to a leather waist belt”.

Mnisi's collection, which includes a unisex hoodie made from stretch scuba and tulle balloon sleeves, and his now classic branded sweater, set tongues wagging when it dropped.