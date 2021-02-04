The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

R60k for an Xibelani skirt? Rich Mnisi's designs 'worth every cent'

04 February 2021 - 10:48 By s mag
Designer Rich Mnisi has released his latest collection, 'Hiya Kaya '21', a colourful celebration of the vaTsonga culture. File photo.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Fashion House

Queen B, Bonang Matheba, once declared that Rich Mnisi's pieces “cost R2 million” each, and judging from his latest collection, she was not too far off.

The designer recently revealed his latest collection, Hiya Kaya '21, a colourful celebration of the vaTsonga culture.

Among the pieces on offer is a Xibelani skirt which is priced at R59,999. The skirt is described as being “crafted from 5km of 100% Merino wool knotted onto nickel plated d-rings attached to a leather waist belt”.

Mnisi's collection, which includes a unisex hoodie made from stretch scuba and tulle balloon sleeves, and his now classic branded sweater, set tongues wagging when it dropped.

Mnisi's designed have been sported by some of the country's biggest stars, including Siya Kolisi and Maps Maponyane. Even Beyoncé has been spotted in Rich Mnisi.

Following the furore around the collection's pricing, one of Mnisi's biggest fans, Black Coffee, was quick to come out in support of the designer, saying that his pieces were “worth every cent”.

The overriding response to Mnisi's latest collection has, however, been largely positive, with many congratulating the designer for raising the bar on African luxury.

Here is to seeing what else Mnisi has in store!

This article was originally published in the SMag section of the SowetanLIVE website. Visit sowetanlive.co.za/s-mag for more great lifestyle reads.

