TshisaLIVE

'The River' actress Linda Mtoba 'frustrated' by corruption culture in SA

04 February 2021 - 14:00
Linda Mtoba is frustrated with corruption and politics.
Linda Mtoba is frustrated with corruption and politics.
Image: Instagram/Linda Mtoba

The River star Linda Mtoba took to Twitter to share her grievances about fraudulent SA politicians.

The star, who often speaks out against injustice, aired her frustrations on how corruption has been normalised in SA to the point that there is little to no change.

She started off her rant about the greedy nature of some fellow South Africans.

“Ever randomly think of corruption and get upset. Like wtf, why so greedy?," said Linda.

She then went on to lament how corrupt actions have no consequences.

“The most infuriating thing about corruption is that who do you tell? Who do you report it too that isn’t corrupt themselves? And even after reporting. What’s gonna happen? What are they consequences?! Nothing,” tweeted Linda.

The star went on to joke about the newly-arrived first batch of coronavirus vaccines as if corruption just lives for the opportunity to strike!

Many shared Linda's anger and frustration with unscrupulous political activity in Mzansi. Here are some of the responses from fans:

The media personality often gets political on her TL.

Last year, a petition was doing the rounds for hair salons to be operational and running during the Covid-19 lockdown which they were prohibited from doing. Linda however, didn't take too kindly to the petition. She said that we shouldn't be worried about hair salons when we are losing people to the virus.

“People are dying, we’re worried about hair. Ngiluke amagoda awu two and I’m in a doek all day. If I need to go out I wear a cap. Come on it can’t be that serious ... Yes, the jobs matter but so do the lives,” she said.

MORE

Linda Mtoba hits back at hate for her 'I don't cook' life choice & lifestyle

"We all have different lifestyle choices, I don’t have to prove my worth through domestication," wrote Linda.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Sho Madjozi talks about the inspo behind her latest single 'Hawks'

"What I don't want, is for South Africans to get so used to corruption as if it's the only way we can be ... as if it is a norm. It's not normal."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Linda Mtoba disappointed by the exorbitant price of some food items in the middle of a pandemic

Linda Mtoba doesn't believe lemon and ginger should be overly priced!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Zuma is no Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe': Zakes Mda TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt TshisaLIVE
  3. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Sdumo Mtshali & Chris Q Radebe bid farewell to 'Isibaya' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Itumeleng Khune hits back at 'looking too old' for his age comments TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X