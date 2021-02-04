'The River' actress Linda Mtoba 'frustrated' by corruption culture in SA

The River star Linda Mtoba took to Twitter to share her grievances about fraudulent SA politicians.

The star, who often speaks out against injustice, aired her frustrations on how corruption has been normalised in SA to the point that there is little to no change.

She started off her rant about the greedy nature of some fellow South Africans.

“Ever randomly think of corruption and get upset. Like wtf, why so greedy?," said Linda.