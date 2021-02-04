'The River' actress Linda Mtoba 'frustrated' by corruption culture in SA
The River star Linda Mtoba took to Twitter to share her grievances about fraudulent SA politicians.
The star, who often speaks out against injustice, aired her frustrations on how corruption has been normalised in SA to the point that there is little to no change.
She started off her rant about the greedy nature of some fellow South Africans.
“Ever randomly think of corruption and get upset. Like wtf, why so greedy?," said Linda.
Ever randomly think of corruption and get upset.— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) February 1, 2021
Like wtf, why so greedy. pic.twitter.com/6pJH0sepdM
She then went on to lament how corrupt actions have no consequences.
“The most infuriating thing about corruption is that who do you tell? Who do you report it too that isn’t corrupt themselves? And even after reporting. What’s gonna happen? What are they consequences?! Nothing,” tweeted Linda.
The most infuriating thing about corruption is that WHO DO YOU TELL?— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) February 1, 2021
Who do you report it too that isn’t corrupt themselves.
And even after reporting. What’s gonna happen? What are they consequences?!
_
_
Nothing.
The star went on to joke about the newly-arrived first batch of coronavirus vaccines as if corruption just lives for the opportunity to strike!
It hasn’t even been 24hrs since the vaccine landed and corruption is waiting like pic.twitter.com/dxOr7nrn5S— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) February 2, 2021
Many shared Linda's anger and frustration with unscrupulous political activity in Mzansi. Here are some of the responses from fans:
I actually avoid watching the news or reading about politics. Dnt even bother with Zondo commission. For me its like reading about GBV. We talk about it but nothing changes it just get worse and the ppl we complain with are also part of the problem.— Premium Bhari🤡🤡🤡 (@PheonixSingh1) February 2, 2021
And then I think "do I possess the same greed just that I have never had the opportunity to unleash it?" https://t.co/40A5KqSl0M— Hlumelo (@ntlebihlumelo) February 2, 2021
This is every time we have a #FamilyMeeting ... I’m reminded of the nonsense https://t.co/loTjeQ68OJ— 2021’s Champion☄️ (@ZanelePotelwa) February 1, 2021
Everyday! I think of my tax and where it goes then I just get worked up.— Funani Mabala (@FunerR_8) February 1, 2021
The media personality often gets political on her TL.
Last year, a petition was doing the rounds for hair salons to be operational and running during the Covid-19 lockdown which they were prohibited from doing. Linda however, didn't take too kindly to the petition. She said that we shouldn't be worried about hair salons when we are losing people to the virus.
“People are dying, we’re worried about hair. Ngiluke amagoda awu two and I’m in a doek all day. If I need to go out I wear a cap. Come on it can’t be that serious ... Yes, the jobs matter but so do the lives,” she said.