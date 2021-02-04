WATCH | DJ Maphorisa teases new single 'Duduzane ka Zuma'

DJ Maphorisa took to Twitter with a teaser of his soon-to-be released single 'Duduzane ka Zuma'.

With spirits seemingly down in SA, a new catchy amapiano hit is definitely what we need!

Named after former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane, fans were treated to a minute-long clip of a dance to the 'Duduzane ka Zuma' track.

The video features three dancers getting down to Phori's new song. DJ Maphorisa said it won't be too long before the full track is released.

Watch the teaser here: