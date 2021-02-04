WATCH | DJ Maphorisa teases new single 'Duduzane ka Zuma'
And, there's already a dance challenge loading ...
DJ Maphorisa took to Twitter with a teaser of his soon-to-be released single 'Duduzane ka Zuma'.
With spirits seemingly down in SA, a new catchy amapiano hit is definitely what we need!
Named after former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane, fans were treated to a minute-long clip of a dance to the 'Duduzane ka Zuma' track.
The video features three dancers getting down to Phori's new song. DJ Maphorisa said it won't be too long before the full track is released.
Watch the teaser here:
Yo Duduzane ka Zuma dropping soon 🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/hRsMuNWhyx— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) February 3, 2021
People were living for this killer new single! But what took the cake for DJ Maphorisa fans was the new dance.
However, he wasn't free from the wrath of the hate brigade.
Check out some of the responses from fans and dancers:
I know..this Friday right Mfanq Phori🔥🔥🎶? pic.twitter.com/JBDJyLzxlL— Thabang_Kobedi (@IamthabangK) February 3, 2021
Yea neh! #Amapiono 🙄😏😥😭😂😂👐🏽🚮 https://t.co/d5tEtxTPMg pic.twitter.com/g5bW1aWI5D— BHOVAMANAIRE✳️ (@FrankNyama2) February 3, 2021
This one aint it baba. Dont drop it. https://t.co/U02dbEepmE— Focalistic Stan Account (@Iam_Mxolisi) February 4, 2021
Though the genre has taken off in SA with more and more hits being produced, there is still hate out there for amapiano music.
Recently, DJ Maphorisa had to defend his title after a tweep came for his place in the music industry.
“You (are) such a confused enemy. Open your eyes wide, we started this sh*t: opened doors and inspired others to work hard. Madumane ke star,” he wrote.
The star, along with partner in crime Kabza de Small, is also collaborating with artist Tresor on a 14-track amapiano album, Ramble in The Jungle.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Tresor opened up about how he came to work with Phori.
“Our partnership started during the lockdown. Around last year March we were working on a brand campaign Maphorisa and I, and for the first time I sang on an amapiano song. Maphorisa heard it and he was like, 'Whoa, bro! I think we need to work on a project together.'”