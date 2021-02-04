TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Maphorisa teases new single 'Duduzane ka Zuma'

And, there's already a dance challenge loading ...

04 February 2021 - 11:00
The dance to this latest Phori hit already looks lit!
The dance to this latest Phori hit already looks lit!
Image: Instagram/DJ Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa took to Twitter with a teaser of his soon-to-be released single 'Duduzane ka Zuma'.

With spirits seemingly down in SA, a new catchy amapiano hit is definitely what we need!

Named after former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane, fans were treated to a minute-long clip of a dance to the 'Duduzane ka Zuma' track.

The video features three dancers getting down to Phori's new song. DJ Maphorisa said it won't be too long before the full track is released. 

Watch the teaser here:

People were living for this killer new single! But what took the cake for DJ Maphorisa fans was the new dance. 

However, he wasn't free from the wrath of the hate brigade.

Check out some of the responses from fans and dancers:

Though the genre has taken off in SA with more and more hits being produced, there is still hate out there for amapiano music.

Recently, DJ Maphorisa had to defend his title after a tweep came for his place in the music industry.

“You (are) such a confused enemy. Open your eyes wide, we started this sh*t: opened doors and inspired others to work hard. Madumane ke star,” he wrote.

The star, along with partner in crime Kabza de Small, is also collaborating with artist Tresor on a 14-track amapiano album, Ramble in The Jungle.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Tresor opened up about how he came to work with Phori.

“Our partnership started during the lockdown. Around last year March we were working on a brand campaign Maphorisa and I, and for the first time I sang on an amapiano song. Maphorisa heard it and he was like, 'Whoa, bro! I think we need to work on a project together.'”

READ MORE

Tresor on his track 'Stimela' being inspired by his time with Bra Hugh

Tresor says he and Bra Hugh Masekela were "good buddies".
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Maphorisa hits back at amapiano hate on the TL: 'We started this sh*t'

The 'eMcimbini' hitmaker wasn't here for hate!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Man of the year? 6 Big moves Master KG made with 'Jerusalema'

Master KG was SA's biggest export this year.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Zuma is no Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe': Zakes Mda TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi shook by Rich Mnisi's R60k Tsonga xibelani skirt TshisaLIVE
  3. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Sdumo Mtshali & Chris Q Radebe bid farewell to 'Isibaya' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Itumeleng Khune hits back at 'looking too old' for his age comments TshisaLIVE
  5. Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X