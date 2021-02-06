Halala! Prince Kaybee owns the masters for his first album

Prince Kaybee has purchased and acquired the masters for his first studio-recorded album.

As many musos know, owning your masters or the master/original copies of your music is no easy feat. Even Kanye West has chimed in the conversation, stirring up TL debate on the topic.

In champagne-popping news, Uwrongo hitmaker Prince Kaybee owns the master copy of his first album, Better Days.

Taking to Twitter about his achievement, the star said fans can expect the album to return to streaming platforms this Friday after they were removed.

“Morning world. I finally like to say I own the masters of my first album 'Better Days' that dropped in 2015. It was taken off all platforms because of a licensing deal that expired, so now I am bringing it back as the owner of the master this Friday,” wrote Prince Kaybee.