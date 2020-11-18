TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'The River' fans can't believe Tumi is ‘divorced, widowed & engaged’

What a tricky situation!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
18 November 2020 - 18:00
Tumi is living a very complicated life in 'The River'.
Tumi is living a very complicated life in 'The River'.
Image: Twitter/The River

In one of the most unlikely scenarios on earth, The River's Tumi finds herself in a very tricky situation in which she is not only a divorcee and widow, but also a fiancée, and fans of the telenovela can't deal.

As a result of astonishingly bad decisions, Tumi has already been married twice to different men, cheated and eventually divorced her latest husband, who then died before the divorce process was done, automatically making her widow.

She then got engaged to the man with whom she cheated on her dead husband, making her his fiancée.

This obviously unusual situation has been a lot for viewers to take in, and every time they are subjected to a scene with Tumi in it, they begin to question the extraordinary unfolding of events in her life.

Especially when they watch her mourn the man she cheated on and now reject the man she cheated with, who she had promised to marry just a few weeks ago.

Check out their reactions in memes to the whole Tumi saga below:

IN MEMES | Twitter shook by Tumi of 'The River' wanting to mourn Lindani after she cheated

Fans of 'The River' can't get over Tumi's selective amnesia.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe how Lindiwe ‘draws the line’ at cheating

The woman has people killed for sport but cheating is where she draws the line? Wild!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | 'The River' fans left shook by how Tumi lies and cheats like a pro!

Tumi showed fans that when the other gender cheats ... they make sure!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

IN MEMES | Khabzela’s pain left ‘The River’ fans ready to march to Phathu's house

Fans are tired of Phathu and co's "it will end in tears" approach to writing
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Somizi congratulates Mohale on buying a new car, amid ‘trouble in paradise’ ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang Matheba & fans show support for Shudu amid cyberbullying TshisaLIVE
  3. Ncawww! Minnie Dlamini-Jones & hubby Quinton welcome their son, Makhosini TshisaLIVE
  4. 'A righteous man runs away when he sees trouble' - Ndlozi is here for DJ ... TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | Do we honestly not believe the 'snakes & riches' claim, or is it just ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X