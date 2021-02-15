WATCH | Linda Mtoba & other local stars in 'One Night Kwa Mxolisi' trailer

The River actress Linda Mtoba has expressed how excited she is to be a part of the cast of Showmax’s latest original local movie, One Night Kwa Mxolisi.

The local film is set to make its big debut on Showmax on Friday, February 26, and a day later on Mzansi Magic.

Linda will be starring alongside Sisanda Henna, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Nyaniso Dzedze, Buhle Samuels, Donovan Goliath and Fulu Mugovhani.

Thrilled that the movie will finally be viewed by Mzansi, Linda excitedly took to social media to share a snippet of the film.