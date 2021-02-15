TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Linda Mtoba & other local stars in 'One Night Kwa Mxolisi' trailer

15 February 2021 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Linda Mtoba is happy to be part of 'One Night Kwa Mxolisi' cast.
Image: Instagram/Linda Mtoba

The River actress Linda Mtoba has expressed how excited she is to be a part of the cast of Showmax’s latest original local movie, One Night Kwa Mxolisi.

The local film is set to make its big debut on Showmax on Friday, February 26, and a day later on Mzansi Magic.

Linda will be starring alongside Sisanda Henna, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Nyaniso Dzedze, Buhle Samuels, Donovan Goliath and Fulu Mugovhani. 

Thrilled that the movie will finally be viewed by Mzansi, Linda excitedly took to social media to share a snippet of the film.

The film that was created by Sisanda Henna, who also acts in it as Mxolisi, tells the story of a semi-successful rugby player who decides to be a restaurateur.

Set in Johannesburg, Mxolisi is seen celebrating with his friends and, after one too many, secrets are exposed that threaten friendships.

Sisanda also took to social media and expressed how happy he was to have produced such a movie, with a dynamic cast and crew. “Family. So excited about this, thank you! What a team, in front and behind the camera. a great crew, awesome producers.”

Funny man Donovan Goliath shared a tweet stating how glad he was that his first solid role was being a part of the feature film.

Here are some of the reactions to the much-awaited local film: 

