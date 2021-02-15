WATCH | Mohale Motaung talks about upcoming shoe drive to help pupils

Mohale is not the only celeb lending a helping hand to pupils during this time.

Earlier this year, US-based actress Nomzamo Mbatha announced her foundation was set to donate R1m to help pupils in SA.

The actress made the announcement on Twitter. She shared a video explaining her foundation in partnership with Hollywood Bets would be giving away R1m and gift school jerseys and shoes to primary schools in parts of SA.

In the video, Nomzamo said: "I'm here to make a very special announcement. At the beginning of the year the Nomzamo Light House foundation announced we are in partnership Hollywood Bets.

"We said we are going to give away R1m worth of bursaries to individuals who have outstanding fees, those who need registration money or whatever the need may be. We have closed the entries and are now embarking on this particular campaign."

Nomzamo said together with Unilever and the CottonOn Foundation, they will gift primary schools in KwaZulu-Natal, Polokwane, Gauteng and the Western Cape with jerseys, school shoes and goodies from Unilever and CottonOn.

"These packs will be distributed at the selected schools. If you're a teacher or a neighbour or even if you're a local, if you know a school is deserving, send an e-mail to info@nomzamolighthouse.org and tell us about the school and why it deserves to be supported."