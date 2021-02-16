Tweeps slam Simphiwe Dana for her ‘SA is anti-poor’ tweet & bring up her past tweets

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has been called out for her thoughts on the state of the nation.

The singer took to Twitter to rant against the government on Monday. She shared her gripes about how the coronavirus pandemic is being handled and went as far as saying the country is “anti-poor”.

“South Africa is so anti-poor guys. People are losing houses and cars during a pandemic. Schools want their full fees even though they know we’re not working. Government has no plan. It’s heartbreaking really,” said Simphiwe.