Tweeps slam Simphiwe Dana for her ‘SA is anti-poor’ tweet & bring up her past tweets
Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has been called out for her thoughts on the state of the nation.
The singer took to Twitter to rant against the government on Monday. She shared her gripes about how the coronavirus pandemic is being handled and went as far as saying the country is “anti-poor”.
“South Africa is so anti-poor guys. People are losing houses and cars during a pandemic. Schools want their full fees even though they know we’re not working. Government has no plan. It’s heartbreaking really,” said Simphiwe.
South Africa is so anti poor guys. People are losing houses and cars during a pandemic. Schools want their full fees even though they know we’re not working. Government has no plan. It’s heartbreaking really— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) February 15, 2021
While her thoughts held some validity for others and many showed support for her sentiments, users were quick to remind the star of her previous comments about financials matters.
Last week, Twitter slammed Simphiwe for using “get a job” as a clapback in an online interaction. During a TL conversation about gender-based violence, Simphiwe told one of her naysayers that they should be employed before coming for her.
Her comments came back to haunt the star as tweeps called her out, saying she should stop being anti-poor herself before calling out the government.
Here are some of the reactions from disgruntled tweeps:
not you sisi, not you please! nje nje you were kiking about Ree's unemployment, kumnandi kunjeya with your fingers. waze wabhora ke.— MaChamane (@yayasc) February 15, 2021
On the 1st of February you used unemployment as a clapback. That was 2 weeks ago and you still haven’t apologized. https://t.co/pFd9R3OQlK— tallest pinocchio (@lulzin_) February 15, 2021
Weren't you trolling someone for being unemployed the other day— ( ._.)🤳🏾 (@sxlutxtions) February 15, 2021
But you were mocking unemployed people last month? Dragging them on the tl nogal. https://t.co/gapLDvWaEh— 𝓣𝓸𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝕨𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝓞𝓿𝓮𝓷 (@toasterovensnod) February 15, 2021
wait....weren't you doing the same thing to someone? https://t.co/vPaSf54hbH— swag on a trillion (@Hoedkop) February 15, 2021
This you? https://t.co/biMgrY9YF4 pic.twitter.com/kiLrEVT41b— BLACK LESBIAN LIVES MATTER 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@Zimkhitha_) February 15, 2021
When all the QTs are "not you", you must know your tweet is a misfire. https://t.co/kOjcDpbaFg
Simphiwe caught wind of tweeps holding her accountable for her “get a job” clapback.
The star addressed her previous comments, saying that she didn't actually pick on someone for being broke.
“Hayini guys. I didn’t make fun of no broke person. I berated someone for insulting the very same people she asks for work from. But ke Twitter and sound bytes,” she tweeted.
Hayini guys. I didn’t make fun of no broke person. I berated someone for insulting the very same people she asks for work from. But ke twitter and sound bytes— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) February 15, 2021
The star often criticises government for not caring enough about the people.
After EFF leader Julius Malema's address to the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions earlier this year, the star shared her concerns about SA becoming a "dictatorship".
“I worry that soon we won’t be able to disagree with our leadership without men with big guns showing up on our doorsteps and our own people cheering them on. I hope to God I’m wrong. This pandemic is exposing a lot of ish.”