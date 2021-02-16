TshisaLIVE

Tweeps slam Simphiwe Dana for her ‘SA is anti-poor’ tweet & bring up her past tweets

16 February 2021 - 12:00
Simphiwe Dana has come under fire for her latest rant.
Image: Instagram/Simphiwe Dana

Singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana has been called out for her thoughts on the state of the nation.

The singer took to Twitter to rant against the government on Monday. She shared her gripes about how the coronavirus pandemic is being handled and went as far as saying the country is “anti-poor”.

“South Africa is so anti-poor guys. People are losing houses and cars during a pandemic. Schools want their full fees even though they know we’re not working. Government has no plan. It’s heartbreaking really,” said Simphiwe.

While her thoughts held some validity for others and many showed support for her sentiments, users were quick to remind the star of her previous comments about financials matters.

Last week, Twitter slammed Simphiwe for using “get a job” as a clapback in an online interaction. During a TL conversation about gender-based violence, Simphiwe told one of her naysayers that they should be employed before coming for her.

Her comments came back to haunt the star as tweeps called her out, saying she should stop being anti-poor herself before calling out the government.

Here are some of the reactions from disgruntled tweeps:

Simphiwe caught wind of tweeps holding her accountable for her “get a job” clapback.

The star addressed her previous comments, saying that she didn't actually pick on someone for being broke.

“Hayini guys. I didn’t make fun of no broke person. I berated someone for insulting the very same people she asks for work from. But ke Twitter and sound bytes,” she tweeted.

The star often criticises government for not caring enough about the people.

After EFF leader Julius Malema's address to the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions earlier this year, the star shared her concerns about SA becoming a "dictatorship".

“I worry that soon we won’t be able to disagree with our leadership without men with big guns showing up on our doorsteps and our own people cheering them on. I hope to God I’m wrong. This pandemic is exposing a lot of ish.”

