DJ Euphonik comes under fire for ‘toxic feminist brigade’ comments
DJ Euphonik landed in hot water for the “toxic feminism” comments he made on the TL on Tuesday.
Euphonik's comments came in the wake of the National Prosecuting Authority confirming that it had decided not to prosecute in the rape case opened against Euphonik and DJ Fresh.
Rape allegations against the DJ duo came to light early last month after a woman took to Twitter with her accusations, before opening a case against them.
NPA North Gauteng regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the authority decided not to prosecute due to “a lack of sufficient evidence”.
“With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was indeed presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence, because the evidence is insufficient.”
Breaking his silence on Twitter, DJ Euphonik's opinions on the “toxic feminist brigade” did not sit well with social media users.
“Shout out to the toxic feminist brigade who are conscious liars and delusionists that don’t know the difference between fact or fiction.
“You can’t rape someone you’ve never met and don’t know. No matter how much you want to believe it it won’t make it true,” he tweeted.
Many users hit back at the star's comments on feminism. Here are some of the responses from Twitter:
https://t.co/CgroLLzmWP pic.twitter.com/aJXtYc11X2— Mchumane...uNozulu (@MissSteelo) February 16, 2021
You're embarrassing to say the least https://t.co/3HFp7OEpBB— Miss Lee ⚽👠 (@TheeMissLee) February 16, 2021
Themba, what are you doing? Given the situation in this country and your influence, you need to do better! https://t.co/sWZQLupcYU— Mr Nyandeni (@SirPrinceJHB) February 16, 2021
You keep digging this grave. Kube uvele wathula https://t.co/P2iG2TGN3E— Nondumiso Gumede (@OmuhleG) February 17, 2021
Imagine thinking feminism can be toxic 😒— La Principessa 👸🏽 (@Tumee_M) February 16, 2021
It must be crack! https://t.co/MVyaMpJM3l
“You can’t rape someone you’ve never met and don’t know” 😬 https://t.co/utWEYJLJiA pic.twitter.com/MMcoPY1VM6— UnoDoli🦄 (@SHEisIviwe) February 17, 2021