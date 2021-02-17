Lasizwe on finally meeting someone who doesn’t want to hide him

While many celebs in Mzansi tend to hide their significant other from the public eye, YouTube sensation and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza is glad he finally found someone he doesn't need to hide.

On Valentine's Day, Lasizwe sent the socials into a frenzy after he posted snaps of himself and his new bae.

In an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE about his new romance, Lasizwe expressed how happy he was to finally find someone who truly loves him.

“I feel very happy ... love is beautiful. Me finally meeting someone who isn't afraid to show how much he loves and adores me in public matters to me because love is not a one-way street but a two-way street and he's this guy who's just showing me that we're in this together.

“It really beautiful to display affection in public because love is inspiring — showing our love in public will motivate people to fall in love — and us displaying our affection for each other will help educate many about gay love.”

When asked where he met his bae, Lasizwe revealed that they met at club months ago and have been smitten with one another ever since.

“We actually met at the club, funny enough. What I love about my man is that he's very caring and very kind, and most importantly he listens to me. The age gap is three years.

“I love the fact that my man is shy and introverted ... he's a shy character. Though he's shy, he's not afraid to be out there and show his love for me.

“And, for the first time ever, I don't feel like I've stolen chicken because usually men that I fall in love or am in a relationship with always want to hide my relationship with them and I feel like this time around this guy is like, 'Let's go all out' and he's very accommodative and kind. I'm not hidden any more and that makes me happy.”

Lasizwe explained the feeling of being in a relationship where he can display his love for someone is truly unmatched and one he's never experienced before.

“All my relationships I was either with guys who weren't ready to face the world or to come out but I want to teach the world what it's like to be in a gay relationship through my lenses because I am clearly a gone boy!”

This is how happy Lasizwe is judging from the snaps he's shared on the socials: