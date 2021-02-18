Boity is grateful for the life her ancestors have provided her

Media personality Boity has given a shout out to her ancestors for her illustrious career and joy-filled life!

Taking to Twitter, the star thanked her dlozis (ancestors) for the financial prosperity in her career, which now spans more than a decade.

“My Dlozis have given me a career that is beyond my wildest prayers. They have financially provided for me in the most satisfactory way,” said Boity.

Though she is grateful for all the success she has had so far, she is still waiting on the man of her dreams to be sent her way, something she realised she needed to have “patience” for.

“The only thing they haven’t brought my way is the man they prepared for me. And I have all the patience!," she tweeted.