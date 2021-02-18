Boity is grateful for the life her ancestors have provided her
“The only thing they haven’t brought my way is the man they prepared for me,” said Boity.
Media personality Boity has given a shout out to her ancestors for her illustrious career and joy-filled life!
Taking to Twitter, the star thanked her dlozis (ancestors) for the financial prosperity in her career, which now spans more than a decade.
“My Dlozis have given me a career that is beyond my wildest prayers. They have financially provided for me in the most satisfactory way,” said Boity.
Though she is grateful for all the success she has had so far, she is still waiting on the man of her dreams to be sent her way, something she realised she needed to have “patience” for.
“The only thing they haven’t brought my way is the man they prepared for me. And I have all the patience!," she tweeted.
Fans agreed with Boity that having witnessed some of her moneymaking moves over the years and how her career has grown, her underground gang sure has her back!
Twitter also couldn't help but bring up her supposed romantic link to model Maps Maponyane when they got to the latter part of her tweet. How was she waiting for a man when they thought she was all linked up with Maps?
However, Boity has insisted countless times, that she and Maps are just friends.
Check out the reactions from tweeps:
The Bakae hitmaker often opens up about how her ancestors have guided her in life.
Speaking on her rap career, Boity explained that she only planned on recording a single. She didn't realise she would rake in the accolades after making history as the first SA female rapper to reach platinum status on her hit song Wuz Dat.
“Lol! It’s me thinking I just wanted to record 1 song nyana not knowing there were platinum plaques waiting for me in the near future ... Lol! The ancestors will shock you!”