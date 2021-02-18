TshisaLIVE

DJ Euphonik calls out peeps for 'policing' his reactions

18 February 2021 - 11:30
Euphonik has hit back at the online backlash due to the allegations of rape levelled against him.
Image: Euphonik's Instagram

Euphonik has responded to the backlash he has received for his online reactions to the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision not to prosecute in the rape case against him and DJ Fresh. 

Allegations of rape were levelled against DJ duo Fresh and Euphonik early last month after a woman took to Twitter with the accusations and later opened a case against them. Earlier this week the NPA confirmed that it had decided not to prosecute due to "insufficient evidence".

Both Euphonik and Fresh have since spoken out about the case. Yesterday, Euphonik took to Twitter to call out the "toxic feminist brigade" for coming for the star. This comment was met with backlash from the online community.

However, the Don't Wanna Be hitmaker hasn't been taking the criticism lying down. The star had a message for those policing his reactions on Twitter.

“You're not going to tell me how to react,” said Euphonik.

He also hit back at his and DJ Fresh's names being dragged through the mud.

Though he had his usual supporters waiting in the wings, many users hit back at the star.

Here are some of the reactions.:

