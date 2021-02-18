DJ Euphonik calls out peeps for 'policing' his reactions
Euphonik has responded to the backlash he has received for his online reactions to the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) decision not to prosecute in the rape case against him and DJ Fresh.
Allegations of rape were levelled against DJ duo Fresh and Euphonik early last month after a woman took to Twitter with the accusations and later opened a case against them. Earlier this week the NPA confirmed that it had decided not to prosecute due to "insufficient evidence".
Both Euphonik and Fresh have since spoken out about the case. Yesterday, Euphonik took to Twitter to call out the "toxic feminist brigade" for coming for the star. This comment was met with backlash from the online community.
However, the Don't Wanna Be hitmaker hasn't been taking the criticism lying down. The star had a message for those policing his reactions on Twitter.
“You're not going to tell me how to react,” said Euphonik.
He also hit back at his and DJ Fresh's names being dragged through the mud.
Though he had his usual supporters waiting in the wings, many users hit back at the star.
Here are some of the reactions.:
We unequivocally believe her the first time my abuser beat me up there wasnt a third person in the room nor was there any prove bt that ddnt mean it ddnt happen bt second time around there was proof and witnesses so lack og prove does not equate to innocence— Pamella Ma-sondo (@ma_sondo) February 17, 2021
Then why is your name always popping up in GBV? pic.twitter.com/IQHzi1mnZ9— 🌺💞Ndingu Nosie My baby😜💖 (@nosipho_mkoko) February 17, 2021
This shows how guilty you are pic.twitter.com/fcuItuzjK2— kgauza_AppleJazz (@Kgaogel62606284) February 17, 2021
Oksalayo we believe her pic.twitter.com/jf1qRviQXQ— BridgeBongiwe (@Bridget63140224) February 17, 2021
NPA decided not to prosecute you. That DOES NOT mean you didn't commit the crimes you were accused of. Hee banna— Inferior Peasant (@AgentOfWMC) February 17, 2021
We are not doomed as men. pic.twitter.com/BfhO1FnOK7
Someone in DJ Fresh & Euphonik circle should tell them to stop.— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 18, 2021
I get that when you feel aggrieved you wanna do everything to defend yourself against public opinion
But the tweets and press statements everyday aren’t doing them any good.
Plus they are keeping the story alive pic.twitter.com/CSP1psLnns
Sum of us still belive her over u pic.twitter.com/rGuPQvpkM2— Morris Waga Raseruthe🌿🍋🇿🇦 (@MorrisWaga) February 17, 2021