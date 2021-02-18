Seputla Sebogodi’s girlfriend hits back at trolls over age gap between them

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi’s girlfriend Mogau Sebeka has come out guns blazing against criticism of the age gap in her relationship with the well-known star.

This is after she took to Twitter and shared snaps of herself looking madly in love with the actor on Valentine's Day.

In the snaps taken during their weekend getaway, Seputla can be seen going down on one knee and asking the big question, while a beaming Mogau couldn’t help but say yes!

“You pulled off this surprise my love. Thank you. God bless you abundantly and give you more life,” she captioned her celebration post.

Mogau turns 28 this year while Seputla turns 59, however it looks like the couple couldn’t be happier.

Although some social media users found the pictures rather cute, others noticed how young Seputla's girlfriend was compared to him.

This resulted in many trolling the couple for not being “compatible” with one another because of the age gap.