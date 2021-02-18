TshisaLIVE

Seputla Sebogodi’s girlfriend hits back at trolls over age gap between them

“You guys are definitely fetching me, but hey love lives here.”

18 February 2021 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi and his bae Mogau Sebeka during their romantic weekend away.
Image: @Seputla Sebogodi/ Twitter

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi’s girlfriend Mogau Sebeka has come out guns blazing against criticism of the age gap in her relationship with the well-known star. 

This is after she took to Twitter and shared snaps of herself looking madly in love with the actor on Valentine's Day.

In the snaps taken during their weekend getaway, Seputla can be seen going down on one knee and asking the big question, while a beaming Mogau couldn’t help but say yes!

“You pulled off this surprise my love. Thank you. God bless you abundantly and give you more life,” she captioned her celebration post.

Mogau turns 28 this year while Seputla turns 59, however it looks like the couple couldn’t be happier.

Although some social media users found the pictures rather cute, others noticed how young Seputla's girlfriend was compared to him. 

This resulted in many trolling the couple for not being “compatible” with one another because of the age gap. 

Believing that age ain't nothing but a number, Mogau put the naysayers in their place saying she was a woman in love, and no-one was going to tell her otherwise.

In 2017 the veteran actor was set to wed his fiancée, Makoena Kganakga. The pair were evidently head-over-heels in love with each other and couldn't wait to take their romance to the altar.

Seputla, who was going to be tying the knot for the fourth time, popped the question to Makoena.

They, however, broke up due to cheating rumours. 

