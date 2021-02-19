TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba reminds fans that social media doesn't represent real life

“Reality is not every second person has a LV bag or Dior shoe or Hermès bag in the way IG will make it seem,” said Linda.

19 February 2021 - 08:00
Linda Mtoba reminded fans that what you see on Instagram isn't always an accurate representation of real life.
Linda Mtoba reminded fans that what you see on Instagram isn't always an accurate representation of real life.
Image: Instagram/Linda Mtoba

Actress Linda Mtoba this week had a reality check for fans about the truth behind social media.

In a thread on Twitter, the star had a reminder for fans that all that glitters isn't gold in the social media world. She said that what people post online isn't necessarily a reflection of real life.

“We get so consumed with what we see on IG that we think it’s a real representation of the life and the lives people lead. When in actual fact not many afford the many things we take for granted,” said Linda.

The River star went on to say that we often get caught up with designer labels but fail to remember that only a small fraction of the world owns luxury fashion items.

“Reality is not every second person has a LV bag or Dior shoe or Hermès bag in the way IG will make it seem. And it’s OK to not have those things. Take all the time you need in life.

“Look around you and do a real-life assessment, how many people do you know actually have those things? Are we so detached from reality?” Linda tweeted.

Check out the thread here:

Many fans agreed with the star's sentiments.

Here are some of the reactions:

The star often takes to the TL with her opinions.

Just recently, Linda took to Twitter to slam “corruption” culture in SA. She aired her frustrations about how difficult it is to tackle corruption.

“The most infuriating thing about corruption is that who do you tell? Who do you report it to that isn’t corrupt themselves? And even after reporting. What’s gonna happen? What are the consequences?! Nothing,” said Linda.

READ MORE

WATCH | Linda Mtoba & other local stars in 'One Night Kwa Mxolisi' trailer

Linda Mtoba is on Showmax’s latest original local movie trailer, "One Night Kwa Mxolisi".
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Linda Mtoba disappointed by the exorbitant price of some food items in the middle of a pandemic

Linda Mtoba doesn't believe lemon and ginger should be overly priced!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'The River' actress Linda Mtoba 'frustrated' by corruption culture in SA

"Who do you report it to that isn’t corrupt themselves?" asks Linda.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Rasta’s painting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has the internet in stitches! TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu puts Lamborghini purchase on ice due to Sars SMS, says Kenny ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Sizwe Dhlomo praise Julius Malema for being a powerful opposition leader TshisaLIVE
  4. Family of alleged rape victim responds to DJ Fresh's claims about them TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Minnie Dlamini's adorable photoshoot with her baby boy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X