Linda Mtoba reminds fans that social media doesn't represent real life

Actress Linda Mtoba this week had a reality check for fans about the truth behind social media.

In a thread on Twitter, the star had a reminder for fans that all that glitters isn't gold in the social media world. She said that what people post online isn't necessarily a reflection of real life.

“We get so consumed with what we see on IG that we think it’s a real representation of the life and the lives people lead. When in actual fact not many afford the many things we take for granted,” said Linda.

The River star went on to say that we often get caught up with designer labels but fail to remember that only a small fraction of the world owns luxury fashion items.

“Reality is not every second person has a LV bag or Dior shoe or Hermès bag in the way IG will make it seem. And it’s OK to not have those things. Take all the time you need in life.

“Look around you and do a real-life assessment, how many people do you know actually have those things? Are we so detached from reality?” Linda tweeted.

Check out the thread here: