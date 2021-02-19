Linda Mtoba reminds fans that social media doesn't represent real life
“Reality is not every second person has a LV bag or Dior shoe or Hermès bag in the way IG will make it seem,” said Linda.
Actress Linda Mtoba this week had a reality check for fans about the truth behind social media.
In a thread on Twitter, the star had a reminder for fans that all that glitters isn't gold in the social media world. She said that what people post online isn't necessarily a reflection of real life.
“We get so consumed with what we see on IG that we think it’s a real representation of the life and the lives people lead. When in actual fact not many afford the many things we take for granted,” said Linda.
The River star went on to say that we often get caught up with designer labels but fail to remember that only a small fraction of the world owns luxury fashion items.
“Reality is not every second person has a LV bag or Dior shoe or Hermès bag in the way IG will make it seem. And it’s OK to not have those things. Take all the time you need in life.
“Look around you and do a real-life assessment, how many people do you know actually have those things? Are we so detached from reality?” Linda tweeted.
Check out the thread here:
Many fans agreed with the star's sentiments.
Here are some of the reactions:
Totally agree with you.— Azizipho (@Azizipho6) February 17, 2021
It’s one of the main reasons I’m not on Instagram, because as people we don’t understand the psychological effect social media has on us. You literally think that you’re the only one whose life is stagnant.
I agree with this thread Linda, we are so detached from reality at times. IG can do that, it’s not the norm for people to be carrying around bags that cost more than R10k. A lot of SA’s just don’t have that kind of money.— Xoli Nzama (@xolinzama_) February 17, 2021
Thanks for putting this so succinctly, IG can trigger areas in u that you feel u lack by way of success. Make sure u're doing the things u need to in your reality in order to not get lost in the sea of imagery. When we aren't stable within we are more susceptible to illusions.— Kaponya Brown🇹🇿🇿🇦🇲🇿🇲🇺🌍 (@KaponyaB) February 17, 2021
I keep telling my siblings this. Social media will make u feel like you are useless cause people are posting things and you feel like u are nothing cause u can't afford such a life.— Queen S Tloubatla 📸🦄🌈 (@QueenPinkTape26) February 17, 2021
Some people think it's real representation bad it's not loving yourself is more important than trying to be someone else you saw on ig— Liwalam ntengu (@liwa_nm) February 17, 2021
Let me pin📌 this tweet to my Account.... Someone might need this wisdom more than anything ❤️— J@Y BEE (@real_jaybee) February 17, 2021
The star often takes to the TL with her opinions.
