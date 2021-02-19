TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Moonchild Sanelly has engines revved up on 'Celeb Rides'

19 February 2021 - 14:00
Moonchild Sanelly took a ride in a limited edition BMW 330is.
In this week's episode of Celeb Rides: Chauffeur Services, international sensation Moonchild Sanelly takes a ride in a limited edition BMW 330is with host DJ Sabby.

Taking a drive through Mamelodi, Pretoria, Moonchild and DJ Sabby opened up about working with pop queen Beyoncé on her Black Is King album and her time in studio with Where Are U Now star Diplo. 

The My Power hitmaker also shared some insight into her self-created genre “future ghetto punk” and how it's taking over the nation. Moonchild also dished on her fave whips and all things wheels!

The pair ended off their journey with a head-to-head to see who gets to name a kota after them!

Musician L'vovo Derrango also shared his vision board for his dream garage. Fans can also catch up with B-girl Courtnae Paul while she takes on a hot wheels challenge. 

Car and celebrity lovers alike can catch up on the latest and hottest international celebs and what they have been up to with their cars.  

Make sure you don’t miss Celeb Rides this week on Saturday from 9.30am with Ney the Bae and DJ Sabby, only on Ignition TV.

Watch here:

