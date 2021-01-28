Moonchild Sanelly wants you to help her get Cardi B’s attention

Cardi wouldn't be the first international artist to feature Moonchild in a song. In 2019, Moonchild and Busiswa's wildest dreams were fulfilled as they got to work with Beyoncé.

The pair worked with Beyoncé in a song titled My Power, on Bey's official track list for her curated The Lion King soundtrack, The Gift.

When the news first broke out that she and Busiswa were a part of Bey's musical project, Moonchild took a moment to express her gratitude at seeing her dream come to life and how, after many rejections, she had had the last laugh.

“I have no words to explain and express my gratitude for being one of the chosen ones for The Lion King soundtrack by my ultimate favourite artist in the world, Beyoncé, y’all.

“Anyone who knows me or Googles interviews has heard me say one day I’ll work with the Queen! They laughed ... look who got the last laugh now! Dreams come true and nothing is impossible,” Moonchild said.

The Rabubi singer also thanked Busiswa, her long-time bestie, for all her encouraging words and constant validation of her dreams.

“Busiswa, thank you. You said to me after so many years that that was going to change my life, and it's changing with you in it as my actual best friend for life!”

Here are some of the reactions to Moonchild's plea to get Cardi B's attention: