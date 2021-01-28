TshisaLIVE

Moonchild Sanelly wants you to help her get Cardi B’s attention

“Guys, help me get my love letter to Cardi B to see this, I wanna be her first South African collabo.”

28 January 2021 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Moonchild Sanelly wants to be the first South African artist to get a feature with Cardi B.
Moonchild Sanelly wants to be the first South African artist to get a feature with Cardi B.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Moonchild Sanelly has urged South Africans to come through for her and help her become the first local artist to have a feature with American rapper Cardi B. 

With the country under lockdown and gigs non-existent, the blue haired singer took matters into her own hands and begged Mzansi to help her fulfil what many may see as a “far-fetched request”.

Taking to Twitter, Moonchild asked her fans and followers to help retweet her love letter to the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, explaining how she'd like to become the first in SA to do a song with the rapper.

In parts of her tweet, aka “love letter”, Moonchild professed her love to Cardi, claiming Cardi would love her just like American singer Beyoncé does.

For reference as to who she was, Moonchild also threw in a tweet about how she also met Cardi's manager at Coachella back in 2019.

Cardi wouldn't be the first international artist to feature Moonchild in a song. In 2019, Moonchild and Busiswa's wildest dreams were fulfilled as they got to work with Beyoncé.

The pair worked with Beyoncé in a song titled My Power, on Bey's official track list for her curated The Lion King soundtrack, The Gift.

When the news first broke out that she and Busiswa were a part of Bey's musical project, Moonchild took a moment to express her gratitude at seeing her dream come to life and how, after many rejections, she had had the last laugh.

I have no words to explain and express my gratitude for being one of the chosen ones for The Lion King soundtrack by my ultimate favourite artist in the world, Beyoncé, y’all.

“Anyone who knows me or Googles interviews has heard me say one day I’ll work with the Queen! They laughed ... look who got the last laugh now! Dreams come true and nothing is impossible,” Moonchild said.

The Rabubi singer also thanked Busiswa, her long-time bestie, for all her encouraging words and constant validation of her dreams.

“Busiswa, thank you. You said to me after so many years that that was going to change my life, and it's changing with you in it as my actual best friend for life!”

Here are some of the reactions to Moonchild's plea to get Cardi B's attention:

READ MORE

From Pasi Koetle to Moonchild - SA celebs get in on the #BustItChallenge

Pasi Koetle's attempt left us howling!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

In a tough year for the arts and culture, SA's creatives did us proud

From lockdown art to live shows on social media, the cultural fraternity (and its cheerleaders) kept going despite the immense challenges of 2020
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Moonchild's track 'Bashiri' inspires new challenge

Moonchild Sanelly is a whole type of vibe!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here's how Moonchild owned 2020

From 'Black Is King' to working with UK band Gorillaz, Moonchild owned the game!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Dineo Langa schools Busiswa for 'reading to respond and not understand' TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang says she won't be sharing her love life with the TL! TshisaLIVE
  3. Samas respond to Cassper Nyovest’s 'corrupt' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t get over 'DMF' bachelor’s Jerry Maake impersonation TshisaLIVE
  5. Celebs weigh in on the MacG 'transphobic slurs' saga, as he loses sponsor TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X