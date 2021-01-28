Moonchild Sanelly wants you to help her get Cardi B’s attention
“Guys, help me get my love letter to Cardi B to see this, I wanna be her first South African collabo.”
Moonchild Sanelly has urged South Africans to come through for her and help her become the first local artist to have a feature with American rapper Cardi B.
With the country under lockdown and gigs non-existent, the blue haired singer took matters into her own hands and begged Mzansi to help her fulfil what many may see as a “far-fetched request”.
Taking to Twitter, Moonchild asked her fans and followers to help retweet her love letter to the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, explaining how she'd like to become the first in SA to do a song with the rapper.
In parts of her tweet, aka “love letter”, Moonchild professed her love to Cardi, claiming Cardi would love her just like American singer Beyoncé does.
For reference as to who she was, Moonchild also threw in a tweet about how she also met Cardi's manager at Coachella back in 2019.
Guys help me get my love letter to @iamcardib to see this— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) January 28, 2021
I wana be her first South African collabo🙏🏾💃🏾💃🏾
Dear @iamcardib
Girl Youre so amazing 💙I’m so amazing💙
Beyoncé loves me ,u will too😘trust
Ask her I promise🤞🏾
Twaz so good to meet your manager at Coachella 2019 https://t.co/CQJEX5c1fH
Cardi wouldn't be the first international artist to feature Moonchild in a song. In 2019, Moonchild and Busiswa's wildest dreams were fulfilled as they got to work with Beyoncé.
The pair worked with Beyoncé in a song titled My Power, on Bey's official track list for her curated The Lion King soundtrack, The Gift.
When the news first broke out that she and Busiswa were a part of Bey's musical project, Moonchild took a moment to express her gratitude at seeing her dream come to life and how, after many rejections, she had had the last laugh.
“I have no words to explain and express my gratitude for being one of the chosen ones for The Lion King soundtrack by my ultimate favourite artist in the world, Beyoncé, y’all.
“Anyone who knows me or Googles interviews has heard me say one day I’ll work with the Queen! They laughed ... look who got the last laugh now! Dreams come true and nothing is impossible,” Moonchild said.
The Rabubi singer also thanked Busiswa, her long-time bestie, for all her encouraging words and constant validation of her dreams.
“Busiswa, thank you. You said to me after so many years that that was going to change my life, and it's changing with you in it as my actual best friend for life!”
Here are some of the reactions to Moonchild's plea to get Cardi B's attention:
A collab with you and @iamcardib would slap 😂😂🔥🔥🔥 @iamcardib you better notice this tweet— Kèlow Christopher 🌈💭 (@kelow_C) January 28, 2021
Now I see this is serious. Come on @iamcardib lets collab 🔥😅— Mphaphuli🎭 (@chilidzie) January 28, 2021
@iamcardib 🕯🕯🕯collabo with @Moonsanelly https://t.co/ENjbzKSHQk— KHANYISANI (@Khanyisani_King) January 28, 2021
@iamcardib Moonchild is our pride and joy, trust me she will blow it. 🇿🇦@Moonsanelly https://t.co/pM8pxdi5j6— Karabo Madia📖📚🇿🇦🌍📲 (@KaraboMadia) January 28, 2021