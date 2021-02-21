TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Bonang Matheba livin' it up on her CPT vacation is #SoftLife goals!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 February 2021 - 16:00
Bonang Matheba always sets the bar with her holidays.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Every time Bonang Matheba goes on holiday and puts on a bikini the streets go green with envy because everyone wishes they could join her, and her latest work-turned-vacation in Cape Town was no different.

You ever just look at a snap or watch a video of people on holiday and you can just tell they are having the time of their lives? Well, that was the consensus on the TL when fans ran into snaps and videos from Bonang's recent trip to Cape Town.

Now that moghel has a champopo empire, she's a frequent Cape Town visitor and this time around B* seemed to be checking in on production for her latest baby in the House Of BNG family, the new canned sparkling wine, House of BNG Nectars.

However, being the star that she is, she turned the trip into a “soft life” experience complete with yacht rides, skin baring bikinis, overflowing champopo and fine dining!

Check Bonang on vacation in the video below:

Also, while we are all here ... can we just say how moghel looks damn good in a bikini?

Check out the rest of the pics from her time in Cape Town below:

