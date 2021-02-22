Prince Kaybee says there’s no need to ‘respect’ celebrities

Music producer and club DJ Prince Kaybee has advised South Africans not to put any celebrity in high regard as not much in known about what they do behind closed doors.

The music producer took to Twitter to drop his pearls of wisdom when he alluded that there was no need to respect celebrities “if there’s no personal encounter for them to earn your respect”.

In a tweet that has since become an ongoing debate, Kaybee said there was great danger in holding a high-profile person in high esteem as the person can one day be identified for vicious conduct.

“No need to respect them if there’s no personal encounter for them to earn your respect because someone would donate to charity and still abuse women.”

Kaybee advised that the best thing to do is to appreciate their talent and moves because “you don’t know what happens behind closed doors”.