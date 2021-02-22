Prince Kaybee says there’s no need to ‘respect’ celebrities
Music producer and club DJ Prince Kaybee has advised South Africans not to put any celebrity in high regard as not much in known about what they do behind closed doors.
The music producer took to Twitter to drop his pearls of wisdom when he alluded that there was no need to respect celebrities “if there’s no personal encounter for them to earn your respect”.
In a tweet that has since become an ongoing debate, Kaybee said there was great danger in holding a high-profile person in high esteem as the person can one day be identified for vicious conduct.
“No need to respect them if there’s no personal encounter for them to earn your respect because someone would donate to charity and still abuse women.”
Kaybee advised that the best thing to do is to appreciate their talent and moves because “you don’t know what happens behind closed doors”.
Celebrities hold no power over you, no need to respect them if there’s no personal encounter for them to earn your respect because someone would donate to charity and still abuse women. Just appreciate talent and move because you don’t know what happens behind closed doors.— PROJECT HOPE (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 18, 2021
Days ago, Kaybee received a backlash after he weighed in on actions alleged rape victims ought to take against their alleged rapists.
While he believed women should “report rape immediately”, Kaybee later found himself having to defend his comment.
Although Kaybee did not specify where his advice to “report rape immediately” stems from, tweeps jumped to the assumption his thoughts were incited by a dismissed rape case against popular DJs Fresh and Euphonik.
Earlier this week, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that a rape case against the DJ duo had been dismissed due to “insufficient evidence”.