WATCH | ‘I failed twice in my life, don’t give up’ - Unathi Nkayi offers hope ahead of matric results

Unathi said those who feel stuck and dissatisfied with their results should draw strength from her personal experience.

She shared that she failed grade 8 and her first year in university.

“It was devastating so I know how you feel and how heartbroken you must be. I understand the possible things you are saying or doing to yourself and I want to ask you as your big sis: don’t give up on yourself. It’s okay, it really is. I had to learn that I’m just slower when it comes to academics and I needed more time,” she said.

The Idols SA judge shared that her father made her go back to the same school where she had failed.

“I said to him ‘how could you punish me like that and send me back to the same school?’, and my father said: ‘My child, if you start running now you'll never stop running.’”