Penny Lebyane understands why women in the industry keep quiet about abuse

“Yes at times I do wish more could speak up but I fully understand their predicament,” Penny said about victims of abuse in the entertainment industry.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 February 2021 - 07:00
TV and radio personality Penny Lebyane says she understands the predicament between speaking up and keeping your job safe.
Media personality Penny Lebyane has sympathised with women in the entertainment industry who have been victims of various kinds of abuse and their decision to keep quiet.  

The media personality took to her TL to post a thread about the unnamed women who have opted to protect their careers and livelihood by keeping mum on the abuse they’ve endured in the industry.

“There are women in #EntertainmentIndustry who were victimised over years and made a personal choice to not speak to build and protect their careers. It's their rights to do so, I personally know their stories, some personally told me, I honour and respect them. It's hard to speak up ...” she said.

Penny said she had been a confidante to many of these victims and while she personally understood why they couldn’t speak out, she hoped the perpetrators in their scenarios would one day be brought to the book.

“Yes at times l do wish more could speak up but l fully understand their predicament. #FoodOnTheTable we got into the industry to work not to fight abusers that's not what why started what we do. Abusers must run.”

Penny also spoke about the various kinds of men in the equation. Men who have witnessed the alleged abusive incidents, those who spoke up and those who turned a blind eye.

She spoke about knowing some of the alleged perpetrators; the unapologetic ones and the ones who have shown remorse and were in the process of reformation.

There are men also who have witnessed things, who know individual and acts that took place who looked away. There are cartels too, there are reformed individuals as well. Again they told me their stories, or simply said, “eish sorry we know, l was in the room, l couldn't say anything,” Penny wrote in her thread.

Read the full thread below:

Penny's thread joined a bigger TL discussion about GBV in SA.

