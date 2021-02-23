Penny Lebyane understands why women in the industry keep quiet about abuse

Media personality Penny Lebyane has sympathised with women in the entertainment industry who have been victims of various kinds of abuse and their decision to keep quiet.

The media personality took to her TL to post a thread about the unnamed women who have opted to protect their careers and livelihood by keeping mum on the abuse they’ve endured in the industry.

“There are women in #EntertainmentIndustry who were victimised over years and made a personal choice to not speak to build and protect their careers. It's their rights to do so, I personally know their stories, some personally told me, I honour and respect them. It's hard to speak up ...” she said.

Penny said she had been a confidante to many of these victims and while she personally understood why they couldn’t speak out, she hoped the perpetrators in their scenarios would one day be brought to the book.

“Yes at times l do wish more could speak up but l fully understand their predicament. #FoodOnTheTable we got into the industry to work not to fight abusers that's not what why started what we do. Abusers must run.”