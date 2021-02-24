TshisaLIVE

Candice Modiselle hits back at people focused on generalisations rather than GBV

24 February 2021 - 14:00
Candice Modiselle hits back at hypocritical men!
Candice Modiselle hits back at hypocritical men!
Image: Instagram/Candice Modiselle

Actress Candice Modiselle has called out men who find “male stereotypes” more offensive than the crimes committed against women and children. 

The actress shared her thoughts on Twitter, saying it frustrated her to witness how some men were more offended by generalisations than gender-based violence (GBV).

“It’s insane how men find generalisations more offensive than the actual crimes committed against women and children,” said Candice.

She went on to lament men being single-mindedly focused on the generalisations.

“'Yeah, I get that he did A B C but why must you bring other men into it?' That’s the hill you’re willing to die on and what an absolute shame."

Candice is often vocal on the TL about issues plaguing society. Recently the star hit back at make-up artists who don’t know how to work with brown skin. She said artists with this skill are often overlooked when it comes to securing the bag.

“Same with make-up artists, globally. The pool of talent knows no bounds, but guess who is bagging the major gigs, yet they have no idea what to do when a person of colour is sitting in their chair. Blush, a smokey eye and red lip is not a one-size-fits-all look Susan,” tweeeted Candice. 

Candice Modiselle shares 'life hack' on how to limit time spent on Twitter!

The star said using the 'trashy' mobile site is a win-win
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Candice Modiselle says influencers are financially devastated by not being paid on time

"The 30-60 day payment structure is financially crippling freelancers," said Candice.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Candice Modiselle slams make-up artists who can't work with brown skin

"Blush, a smoky eye and red lip is not a one-size-fits-all look, Susan," wrote Candice.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Actress Thando Thabethe bought her mother a stunning house TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA’s new fiancée Nelli Tembe on their engagement: 'I said yes to the love of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Lasizwe ‘heartbroken’ over bae’s ‘untruthfulness’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Zenokuhle Maseko's super excited for Mzansi to see her shine on 'The Estate' TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntando Duma builds her mom a house but some tweeps criticise the ‘showing off’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X