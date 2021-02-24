Candice Modiselle hits back at people focused on generalisations rather than GBV
Actress Candice Modiselle has called out men who find “male stereotypes” more offensive than the crimes committed against women and children.
The actress shared her thoughts on Twitter, saying it frustrated her to witness how some men were more offended by generalisations than gender-based violence (GBV).
“It’s insane how men find generalisations more offensive than the actual crimes committed against women and children,” said Candice.
She went on to lament men being single-mindedly focused on the generalisations.
“'Yeah, I get that he did A B C but why must you bring other men into it?' That’s the hill you’re willing to die on and what an absolute shame."
It’s insane how men find generalisations more offensive than the actual crimes committed against women & children.— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) February 23, 2021
“Yeah, I get that he did... A B C... but why must you bring other men into it?”
That’s the hill you’re willing to die on and what an absolute shame.
Candice is often vocal on the TL about issues plaguing society. Recently the star hit back at make-up artists who don’t know how to work with brown skin. She said artists with this skill are often overlooked when it comes to securing the bag.
“Same with make-up artists, globally. The pool of talent knows no bounds, but guess who is bagging the major gigs, yet they have no idea what to do when a person of colour is sitting in their chair. Blush, a smokey eye and red lip is not a one-size-fits-all look Susan,” tweeeted Candice.