Candice Modiselle hits back at people focused on generalisations rather than GBV

Actress Candice Modiselle has called out men who find “male stereotypes” more offensive than the crimes committed against women and children.

The actress shared her thoughts on Twitter, saying it frustrated her to witness how some men were more offended by generalisations than gender-based violence (GBV).

“It’s insane how men find generalisations more offensive than the actual crimes committed against women and children,” said Candice.

She went on to lament men being single-mindedly focused on the generalisations.

“'Yeah, I get that he did A B C but why must you bring other men into it?' That’s the hill you’re willing to die on and what an absolute shame."