Miss SA Shudu Musida has a message of hope for disappointed matriculants

“You are not defined by a mark but by who you are and the potential inside of you,” Shudu said.

24 February 2021 - 13:00
The star helped motivate matrics who are disappointed with their final results.
Image: instagram/Shudufhatso Musida

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has sent her well wishes to matriculants graduating this year.

Taking to social media, the reigning queen commended SA students for successfully completing their 12th year of school despite the struggles of the pandemic.

“To all matriculants of 2020, today I want to congratulate you, you will always be remembered as the class who made it through so much adversity and setbacks,” she said.

Shudu also had a message of hope for pupils who didn't achieve the results they had hoped for. 

The beauty queen reminded those feeling disappointed in themselves that their final results do not define the lives ahead of them.

“To those who might not have got the results they wished, hoped and worked for, just know that you are not defined by a mark but by who you are and the potential inside of you. This is only the beginning! Congratulations,” said Shudu.

Fans thanked the model for her encouraging words.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Miss SA 2020 is all about positivity and has no time for hate.

Earlier this year, the star was cyberbullied for posting bikini snaps on Twitter. Speaking about the incident with TshisaLIVE, she shared her disappointment at the backlash she had faced online.

“I was really disappointed (with) people in general and the negativity that was there. Maybe I look for the goodness in humanity but after that, I decided to just switch it off and ignore it because I don't really respond to negativity. I tried not to take anything personally. That's how I live my life in general. I was disappointed but I couldn't let it get to me,” said Shudu at the time.

READ MORE

LISTEN | Bullying over bikini snaps drives Miss SA Shudu Musida’s mental health campaign

"I tried not to take anything personally. That is how I live my life" said Shudu.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Miss SA Shudu Musida launches #MindfulMondays to tackle mental health online

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is set to make good on her promise when she took the crown in October last year to raise awareness about mental health.
News
2 weeks ago

Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared bikini snaps

'Ya'll need to stop abusing our Miss SA, Shudu.' Mzansi wasn't here for the personal attacks!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

