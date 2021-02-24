Studio 88 ‘backtracks’ on sponsorship deal with MacG after transphobic slurs last month

Podcast and Chill host DJ MacG landed on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday when it was revealed he had apparently bagged a new sponsor, however the celebration was premature as Studio 88 backtracked on the deal.

The latest episode of Podcast and Chill (episode 227), which premiered on February 22, was “proudly sponsored” by Studio 88.

After losing a sponsor recently, this was cause for celebration on Twitter as MacG’s fans were happy he managed to “recover” from the transphobic slurs for which he has since apologised.

However, their celebrations were short lived as attention focused on Studio 88 made it change its mind about offering sponsorship to MacG and team.

Studio 88 group marketing manager Loren Lennox told TshisaLIVE they had initially offered MacG and team a four-episode sponsorship deal after the podcasters approached them looking for new sponsors.

However, after news of their partnership went viral and sparked mixed reactions, Studio 88 said it decided to cut its losses with the podcast because it “stands firmly against the harmful and offensive commentary and statements made by MacG during one of his recent Podcast and Chill with MacG episodes”.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Studio 88 distanced themselves from Podcast and Chill and terminated — with immediate effect — “any business/sponsorship relationship we may have with MacG”.

“The Studio 88 Group stands firmly against the harmful and offensive commentary and statements made by MacG during one of his recent Podcast and Chill with MacG episodes as same goes against our core values and beliefs as a company group in SA.

“In light of the above, the Studio 88 Group wishes to distance ourselves completely from the aforementioned statements, podcast and its host/s. We have therefore taken the decision to terminate, with immediate effect, any business/sponsorship relationship we may have with MacG.”